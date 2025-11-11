Brussels Plans New Spy Network to Counter Russian and Chinese Influence

The European Commission, under President Ursula von der Leyen, has initiated the creation of a new intelligence body aimed at enhancing the EU’s ability to use information gathered by national spy agencies, according to the Financial Times. This unit will operate within the commission’s general secretariat, drawing personnel from across EU intelligence networks to compile classified information for collective purposes.

The initiative also envisions a specialized center focused on countering disinformation from countries such as Russia and China. The European Commission considers “hybrid attacks” by these powers, designed to expand their influence within Europe, a significant threat. Publication of the related document is expected on November 12.

Currently, the EU relies on several intelligence and analysis units, though none operate with the scope or authority of a national spy service. The EU Intelligence and Situation Centre (EU INTCEN), part of the European External Action Service (EEAS), provides strategic analyses to support EU foreign and security policies. INTCEN operates within the Single Intelligence and Analysis Centre (SIAC), combining civilian and military analytical efforts but lacks independent operational or espionage capabilities, leaving national security responsibilities with member states.

The EU Military Staff Intelligence Directorate (EUMS INT) addresses military intelligence and works in coordination with INTCEN under SIAC. The European Union Satellite Centre (SatCen) produces intelligence through satellite imagery, focusing on analysis and situational assessment rather than operational data collection. Additionally, the Berne Club/Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) facilitates cooperation among member states’ security services, as well as Norway and Switzerland, sharing information on terrorism and interfacing with EU institutions.