Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Stays Unchanged After GERB Meets Unions

Politics | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:51
Bulgaria’s ruling party does not plan to alter the proposed state budget for 2026, following a meeting between union leaders and GERB chairman Boyko Borissov. The discussion, held with the participation of parliamentary social committee chair Denitsa Sacheva and Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, focused on the unions’ concerns about income policies and planned tax adjustments.

Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB), described the draft budget as “possible” but noted that some departments would continue to face tension due to only a 5% increase in salaries. Dimitar Manolov, head of the "Podkrepa" Union Confederation, criticized proposals to raise VAT, calling them scandalous and a red line for the unions. Current plans to increase the pension contribution by 2 percentage points and to raise the dividend tax from 5% to 10% remain unchanged.

Denitsa Sacheva emphasized that no adjustments are planned at this stage. She highlighted that increasing social security contributions, rather than VAT, is a more balanced approach, as the 2% would be split between employers and employees, ultimately benefiting citizens’ future pensions.

Discussions will continue during a National Council for Tripartite Cooperation meeting on Thursday. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov expressed confidence that the government would secure parliamentary approval for the budget, stressing that defense, education, and healthcare remain priorities.

Both union leaders confirmed their positions. Dimitrov noted that the budget balances necessary expenditures with minimal burden on businesses and individuals, while Manolov warned that increasing VAT would have negative consequences as Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone.

