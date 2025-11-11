Bulgaria Surpasses Greece and Romania, Tops the Balkans in Purchasing Power

Bulgaria has overtaken both Greece and Romania in terms of purchasing power, establishing itself as the leader in the Balkans. According to the latest figures, the purchasing power standard (PPS) in Bulgaria stands at 13,079 euros, slightly higher than Romania’s 13,023 euros. Greece, a longer-standing EU member since 1981, lags behind at 12,436 euros, highlighting Bulgaria’s rapid economic progress since joining the European Union in 2007 alongside Romania.

The PPS is a measure that reflects the real value of money across countries, allowing for direct comparisons of living standards. In the broader Balkan region, non-EU countries show significantly lower purchasing power. Turkey approaches 10,000 euros due to its larger economy, while Serbia and North Macedonia register 8,971 euros and 7,609 euros, respectively. Albania records the lowest standard at 5,098 euros.

Beyond the Balkans, Bulgaria also surpasses several Central European countries. Slovakia and Hungary, for example, have PPS values of 11,433 euros and 11,999 euros, respectively, with Hungary at the bottom among EU nations. Overall, the gap between the highest and lowest purchasing power in the European Union is substantial, with Luxembourg leading at 38,581 euros and Hungary at 11,999 euros, a difference of 26,582 euros. Bulgaria’s rise demonstrates a notable improvement in its citizens’ economic standing compared to both regional and EU counterparts.