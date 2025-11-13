Bulgaria to Join Euro Banknote Production from January 2026

Business » FINANCE | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Join Euro Banknote Production from January 2026

From January 1, 2026, Bulgaria will officially become part of the eurozone, and the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will join the Eurosystem's joint production pool for euro banknotes. This integration means that Bulgaria will participate in the complex, high-security production network, which currently includes 11 specialized printing facilities across Europe.

BNB Governor Dimitar Radev confirmed that Bulgaria will begin printing euro banknotes independently, with all necessary quantities secured well ahead of the country’s euro adoption. The banknotes will be produced according to Eurosystem standards, ensuring uniform quality and security across all member states.

The production process combines the efforts of national central banks and the European Central Bank. Each year, the ECB, together with national banks, forecasts demand for each denomination to replace worn-out notes and meet seasonal fluctuations. Printing responsibilities are allocated among the banks, which cover the costs of producing their share. For example, in 2017, France, Germany, and Italy collectively produced 1.7 billion 50 euro banknotes.

All euro banknotes are manufactured on pure cotton paper, making them durable and resistant to wear, with built-in security features such as watermarks and embedded threads. Production involves multiple techniques including offset and intaglio printing, hot stamping for holograms, and screen printing for color-changing numerals.

The Eurosystem maintains both a logistical and a strategic reserve to handle regular demand and unforeseen emergencies. Initially, Bulgaria’s euro banknotes will be supplied on loan from other euro area central banks. By January 2026, sufficient banknotes and coins with Bulgarian national motifs will be in circulation to meet at least one year’s demand.

In preparation, the BNB has begun trial minting of eight million euro coins and will join the joint production pool to produce banknotes independently. The “Europa” series of banknotes will feature the word “euro” in Bulgarian alongside Latin and Greek scripts. Sale of euro coin starter kits will begin on December 1, 2025, priced at 20 leva for individuals and 200 leva for legal entities.

The BNB will also continue managing Bulgaria’s foreign exchange reserves within Eurosystem rules, becoming a full voting member in monetary policy decisions. Educational materials, posters, and videos on euro banknote design and security features have been prepared by the BNB and ECB. Verification devices for authenticating euro banknotes and coins are recommended according to the ECB and European Technical and Scientific Centre lists.

Bulgaria’s entry into euro production represents both a technical achievement and a significant step toward full integration into the eurozone financial system.

