Traffic Crackdown Begins: Drivers and Pedestrians in Bulgaria Face Stricter Rules This Winter

Bulgaria has launched the second phase of its “Winter” road safety operation, with traffic police stepping up monitoring of both drivers and pedestrians to ensure compliance with road regulations.

The focus will be on adherence to recent amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which took effect in early September. Under the new rules, pedestrians caught crossing a street while distracted by a phone will face a fine of 100 leva (50 euros), the same penalty applied to drivers using mobile devices while behind the wheel.

Exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h outside built-up areas now carries stricter consequences, including a 600-leva fine (300 euros) and a two-month suspension of the driver’s license.

Over the next several days, controls will be intensified along key border crossings, including Kapitan Andreevo and Kalotina, as well as at Kulata and the Dunav Most 1 and 2 areas. Officers will also focus on ensuring that passengers do not obstruct drivers and that pedestrians observe traffic rules, often an overlooked aspect of road safety.

Commissioner Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of Traffic Police, emphasized the importance of being prepared for winter conditions. She advised drivers to check tire conditions and make necessary preparations well in advance, rather than waiting until mid-November.