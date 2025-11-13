Bulgaria and Lebanon to Launch Regular Sofia-Beirut Flights

New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February
From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area
Bulgaria and Lebanon have agreed to establish a regular air route connecting Sofia and Beirut, President Rumen Radev confirmed following talks with his Lebanese counterpart.
The agreement was reached during the visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Bulgaria, who came at the invitation of President Radev, the presidential press office reported.
Speaking after their meeting, Radev highlighted Bulgaria’s potential role in supporting Lebanon’s recovery and economic growth. He stressed the country’s willingness to strengthen cooperation across multiple areas, including the economy, investments, trade, military collaboration, agriculture, as well as education and culture.
President Radev’s comments underline a commitment to expanding bilateral ties and facilitating practical exchanges that benefit both nations.
Ryanair has officially ended the use of paper boarding passes
Burgas Airport will close for major renovation, with operations set to resume on May 1
New research shows that the cost of ski holidays across Europe has climbed by almost 35% above the inflation rate since 2015
The chairman of the Union of Tourist Businesses, Malin Bystrin, has expressed serious concerns over Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro starting January 1
The tourism sector in Bansko is voicing significant concerns regarding payment procedures and revenue reporting as Bulgaria transitions from the lev to the euro
Wizz Air today begins operating direct flights from Sofia to two new destinations: Turin, Italy, and Marrakech, Morocco, as part of its winter schedule
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence