Bulgaria and Lebanon to Launch Regular Sofia-Beirut Flights

Bulgaria and Lebanon have agreed to establish a regular air route connecting Sofia and Beirut, President Rumen Radev confirmed following talks with his Lebanese counterpart.

The agreement was reached during the visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Bulgaria, who came at the invitation of President Radev, the presidential press office reported.

Speaking after their meeting, Radev highlighted Bulgaria’s potential role in supporting Lebanon’s recovery and economic growth. He stressed the country’s willingness to strengthen cooperation across multiple areas, including the economy, investments, trade, military collaboration, agriculture, as well as education and culture.

President Radev’s comments underline a commitment to expanding bilateral ties and facilitating practical exchanges that benefit both nations.

