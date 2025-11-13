Bulgaria's Fuel Crisis: State Assures There Is Gasoline for 35 Days, Diesel for 50+, Contingency Plans in Place

Business » ENERGY | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Fuel Crisis: State Assures There Is Gasoline for 35 Days, Diesel for 50+, Contingency Plans in Place @Pixabay

Bulgaria currently has gasoline reserves sufficient for around 35 days and diesel for over 50 days, according to Assen Assenov, chairman of the State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Stocks,” speaking in the morning block of bTV.

Assenov noted that the country’s mandatory 90-day reserves are about 98% filled, with roughly half of these quantities physically located within Bulgaria at the agency’s bases and in various warehouses. The remainder is stored abroad in countries including Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, and Romania. He emphasized that, if needed, fuel from these foreign stocks can be transported to Bulgaria within seven to 45 days.

The chairman addressed concerns about companies failing to meet their storage obligations. Three companies, including Insa Oil and two smaller firms, are not fully complying. They claim storage limitations prevent them from fulfilling their obligations, despite legal requirements. Each year, the State Reserve brings cases against these companies and wins, but the law does not allow for financial penalties. The fuel involved accounts for roughly five days of the mandatory reserves.

Lukoil currently provides about 80% of the private reserves, and Assenov assured that the state will always ensure sufficient fuel supply, regardless of private sector performance. Contracts are in place with commodity control companies to monitor both the quantity and quality of stored fuels, with monthly inspections conducted.

Regarding production, the Burgas refinery will continue operating. Even if its output decreases, contingency plans exist to process crude oil into gasoline and diesel. Assenov clarified that fuel stored in the State Reserve does not require additional processing before use.

Assenov stressed that in case of a crisis, domestic fuel stocks would be released first, with foreign supplies used only if necessary. He reaffirmed that all necessary steps have been taken to guarantee uninterrupted availability.

Despite secure reserves, fuel prices at gas stations have risen. Following US sanctions against Lukoil, gasoline increased by about four stotinki per liter, and diesel rose by up to 10 stotinki. In this context, Bulgaria’s energy committee approved on second reading a proposal requiring any sale of Lukoil’s Bulgarian assets to receive Council of Ministers approval and a positive opinion from the State Agency for National Security.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: reserves, Bulgaria, gasoline, diesel

Related Articles:

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,

Business » Industry | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains

On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

North Macedonian Doctor Who Ran Over Stray Dog Maya Leaves Bulgaria Amid Investigation

The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

Experts See Bulgaria Becoming a Regional Energy Hub with Smart Geopolitics

Bulgaria stands at a pivotal moment in its energy strategy, with the potential to become a major energy exporter if it navigates its geopolitical and domestic energy policies effectively

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23

Fuel Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria, Diesel Leads the Increase

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have been gradually rising over the past three weeks

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:08

Expert: Bulgaria Cannot Legally Ban Fuel Exports!

Bulgaria cannot legally impose a ban on fuel exports, according to Nikola Yankov, former Deputy Minister of Economy and former Bulgarian representative for Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 13:44

Bulgaria Tightens Security Around Lukoil Sites with Anti-Drone Systems and Military Support

The Bulgarian government has tightened security measures around Lukoil’s strategic facilities across the country

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Bulgaria’s Fuel Supply at Risk Amid Legal Changes, Opposition MP Cautions

Bulgaria could face uncertainty in fuel supplies in the coming months, warned Radoslav Ribarski

Business » Energy | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 13:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria