Bulgaria's Fuel Crisis: State Assures There Is Gasoline for 35 Days, Diesel for 50+, Contingency Plans in Place

Bulgaria currently has gasoline reserves sufficient for around 35 days and diesel for over 50 days, according to Assen Assenov, chairman of the State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Stocks,” speaking in the morning block of bTV.

Assenov noted that the country’s mandatory 90-day reserves are about 98% filled, with roughly half of these quantities physically located within Bulgaria at the agency’s bases and in various warehouses. The remainder is stored abroad in countries including Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, and Romania. He emphasized that, if needed, fuel from these foreign stocks can be transported to Bulgaria within seven to 45 days.

The chairman addressed concerns about companies failing to meet their storage obligations. Three companies, including Insa Oil and two smaller firms, are not fully complying. They claim storage limitations prevent them from fulfilling their obligations, despite legal requirements. Each year, the State Reserve brings cases against these companies and wins, but the law does not allow for financial penalties. The fuel involved accounts for roughly five days of the mandatory reserves.

Lukoil currently provides about 80% of the private reserves, and Assenov assured that the state will always ensure sufficient fuel supply, regardless of private sector performance. Contracts are in place with commodity control companies to monitor both the quantity and quality of stored fuels, with monthly inspections conducted.

Regarding production, the Burgas refinery will continue operating. Even if its output decreases, contingency plans exist to process crude oil into gasoline and diesel. Assenov clarified that fuel stored in the State Reserve does not require additional processing before use.

Assenov stressed that in case of a crisis, domestic fuel stocks would be released first, with foreign supplies used only if necessary. He reaffirmed that all necessary steps have been taken to guarantee uninterrupted availability.

Despite secure reserves, fuel prices at gas stations have risen. Following US sanctions against Lukoil, gasoline increased by about four stotinki per liter, and diesel rose by up to 10 stotinki. In this context, Bulgaria’s energy committee approved on second reading a proposal requiring any sale of Lukoil’s Bulgarian assets to receive Council of Ministers approval and a positive opinion from the State Agency for National Security.