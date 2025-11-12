Massive Corruption Raid in Ukraine’s Energy Sector - Zelensky’s Ex-Business Partner Implicated

World » UKRAINE | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Massive Corruption Raid in Ukraine’s Energy Sector - Zelensky’s Ex-Business Partner Implicated

President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced strong support for the large-scale anti-corruption operation currently being carried out by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) in the country’s energy sector. In his evening address on November 10, Zelensky said that decisive action and accountability were essential, stressing that corruption in strategic state enterprises such as Energoatom must not go unpunished.

Any effective action against corruption is much needed. The inevitability of punishment is essential,” he said. “Energoatom now provides Ukraine with the largest share of electricity generation, so integrity within the company is a top priority. Everyone who has built corrupt schemes must receive a clear procedural response. There must be convictions.Zelensky added that officials should fully cooperate with NABU and law enforcement to achieve real results.

The president’s remarks followed a series of high-profile raids conducted earlier that day as part of Operation Midas, a long-running investigation into widespread corruption in the energy industry. Law enforcement sources confirmed that searches took place in Kyiv at premises linked to businessman Tymur Mindich, a co-owner of Kvartal 95, the television production company founded by Zelensky before his presidency. According to reports, Mindich left Ukraine only hours before the searches began. NABU said the operation had uncovered a large-scale criminal network exerting control over state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom, the country’s nuclear energy company.

The investigation revealed a corruption scheme that allegedly diverted millions from public contracts. NABU said those involved, acting through intermediaries, were collecting bribes worth 10 to 15 percent of each contract’s value. It added that the management of a key national enterprise with an annual turnover exceeding 200 billion hryvnias (around 4.7 billion dollars) was effectively controlled by outsiders with no formal authority. The agency also released portions of recorded conversations featuring individuals identified as “Roket,” “Tenor,” “Karlson,” and “Professor,” who were allegedly coordinating the schemes.

According to the Kyiv Independent, “Karlson” refers to Mindich, identified as the ringleader of the group, while “Professor” is believed to be former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who served between 2021 and 2025 and whose home was also searched. NABU claims that Myroniuk and Basov, two other suspects linked to the operation, managed Energoatom’s purchases and laundered nearly 100 million dollars through entities tied to the family of fugitive ex-lawmaker Andrii Derkach, now serving as a Russian senator.

Energoatom confirmed that investigative actions were taking place at its headquarters on November 10, stressing in a statement that it is fully cooperating with NABU and SAPO, providing all requested documentation and facilitating a transparent inquiry. The company said it was not obstructing the process and welcomed a comprehensive review of the allegations.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko also commented on the case, saying that the government is awaiting the outcome of the procedural actions and will act based on the results. “Combating corruption is one of the government’s main priorities. Any violations of the law must lead to convictions and the inevitability of punishment,” she told Suspilne, adding that the Cabinet of Ministers stands ready to assist NABU and SAPO.

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Halushchenko’s successor, clarified that while her ministry does not directly control Energoatom, it will monitor the investigation closely and ensure that policy oversight is exercised where appropriate. She emphasized the need for transparency and accountability across the entire energy sector.

NABU said the anti-corruption operation, which followed a 15-month investigation and over 1,000 hours of recorded surveillance, led to around 70 searches nationwide. The agency described the activities as part of a broader effort to dismantle high-level criminal structures that have compromised Ukraine’s strategic industries, particularly those critical to national security during the ongoing war.

The investigation into Mindich’s business network, ongoing for several months, has previously drawn political attention. Sources indicated that the case may have been among the reasons behind attempts earlier this year to limit NABU’s institutional independence. Mindich’s name has also surfaced in connection with drone manufacturer Fire Point - though the company has denied any association - and with allegations of influence over banking and energy enterprises, including the nationalized Sense Bank.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: corruption, Zelensky, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Kremlin Claims Willingness for Peace Talks While Expanding Offensive in Donetsk Region

Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

Ukraine Suspends Justice Minister as Massive Energoatom Corruption Probe Unfolds

Ukraine’s Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko has been suspended following a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into large-scale corruption at the state nuclear energy company Energoatom

World » Ukraine | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:22

At Sofia Forum, Experts and NATO Agree: Europe’s Peace Depends on Aid to Ukraine amid Persistent Russian Danger

Support for Ukraine must remain unwavering, participants in the “Defence and Democracy Dialogue: Fortifying Freedom” conference in Sofia emphasized

Politics » Defense | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00

Ukraine Withdraws from Five Settlements in Zaporizhzhia Amid Intensified Russian Assaults

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from positions near five settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

Zelensky Warns Russia Could Strike EU Country Amid Stalemate in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could target an EU country even before the conflict in Ukraine concludes

World » Ukraine | November 10, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Bulgaria and Ukraine Agree to Strengthen Energy and Defense Cooperation

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation focused on energy and defense cooperation

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Suspends Justice Minister as Massive Energoatom Corruption Probe Unfolds

Ukraine’s Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko has been suspended following a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into large-scale corruption at the state nuclear energy company Energoatom

World » Ukraine | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:22

Ukraine Withdraws from Five Settlements in Zaporizhzhia Amid Intensified Russian Assaults

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from positions near five settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

Zelensky Warns Russia Could Strike EU Country Amid Stalemate in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could target an EU country even before the conflict in Ukraine concludes

World » Ukraine | November 10, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Ukraine’s Last Stand in Pokrovsk: Defenders Fight on as Encirclement Looms

Ukrainian forces continue to cling to their positions in and around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as Russian troops push deeper into the two cities, tightening the noose and threatening to cut off the defenders entirely

World » Ukraine | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Fall of Pokrovsk Imminent? Russian Forces Tighten Their Grip on the Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian forces have made new advances both in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, including inside the embattled city of Pokrovsk

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 13:41

Belgium Blocks EU Loan, Jeopardizing Ukraine’s IMF Funding

Belgium’s refusal to back the European Union’s proposed multibillion-euro loan to Ukraine may risk the continuation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance

World » Ukraine | November 3, 2025, Monday // 13:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria