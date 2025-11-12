The Bulgarian government under Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov says the country is fully prepared for the switch from the lev to the euro on 1 January 2026, having finalised key legislative and operational steps. Meanwhile, the European Commission (EC) has rolled out new rules enabling pan-European instant euro payments from October 2025, designed to make transfers faster and safer across the euro area. With both developments converging within months, Bulgaria’s transition is positioned to align with broader payment modernisation across the EU and coincide with a newly standardised system of real-time euro transfers.

Transition Mechanics and Consumer-Business Implications

The Bulgarian authorities say that all major preparatory elements are in place for the currency switch. According to the Bulgarian National Bank and the Ministry of Finance, dual-currency pricing (lev and euro) has already been introduced, a public awareness campaign is running, and business systems are being aligned ahead of the cut-over date.

Several sectors are tracking the change not only for pricing clarity, but also for reduced friction in small-value transactions and digital services. This includes online leisure platforms such as subscription-based streaming apps, mobile gaming marketplaces, and live event ticketing sites, where the shift to a single currency removes conversion fees for users across borders. Low-threshold platforms, too, such as casinos with 10 minimum deposit, stand to benefit from unified euro payments, as customers avoid lev-to-euro recalculation when funding accounts, and operators can streamline their internal accounting. For players, these low-deposit sites offer a way to try real-money entertainment across thousands of games and enjoy generous bonuses like welcome rewards, free spins, and cashback offers, without committing to large balances upfront.

On the regulatory side, Bulgaria met all five convergence criteria in the June 2025 convergence report from the European Commission and the European Central Bank. On 8 July 2025, the Council of the EU formally adopted the legal acts enabling Bulgaria’s entry into the euro area from January next year.

Instant Euro Payments: EU Rulebook Comes Into Force

Beginning 9 October 2025, new EU rules require banks and payment service providers across the eurozone to offer instant transfers in euro, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Transfers must arrive within 10 seconds, and fees for instant payments may not exceed those for standard credit transfers. The infrastructure is powered by the SCT Inst scheme and the ECB’s TIPS settlement layer. The timing is seen as favourable for Bulgaria, whose banks will adopt euro payments while simultaneously onboarding the new instant-transfer norms.

What the Euro Switch Means for Bulgaria’s Economy

The lev’s history of preparation for adopting the euro, along with its long-established fixed exchange rate of 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN, means the conversion itself will be predictable. Economists say the benefits include lower transaction costs for businesses, price transparency for consumers, and participation in ECB decision-making. However, the IMF and ECB both note that temporary “perceived inflation” is common during currency transitions, as rounding and price-sticker changes can trigger public sensitivity even when underlying prices do not meaningfully rise.

Public Sentiment and Political Undercurrents

Surveys published in late 2025 show support for the euro fluctuating around 50–52%, with scepticism strongest among older voters and small retailers. Some opposition parties have called for a referendum, though Brussels has reiterated that euro adoption is already part of Bulgaria’s EU accession treaty. The government has instead prioritised an information campaign focused on price stability, consumer rights during the dual-pricing window, and guarantees against speculative mark-ups.

Operational Risks and Mitigation Steps

The government has identified three main risks as the transition approaches. The first is the possibility of so-called “rounding inflation”, where consumers perceive prices to rise simply because amounts are converted and rounded into euro values. The second involves the pressure placed on small merchants, many of whom must update their point-of-sale terminals, accounting tools, and pricing displays within a short timeframe. The third is the technical synchronisation required across banking IT systems during the conversion window, particularly for institutions that must accommodate both instant-payment rules and the currency switch at the same time.

To address these concerns, Bulgaria will apply mandatory dual pricing for at least six months, spanning the changeover into 2026, will enforce clear rounding rules to deter speculative mark-ups, and will expand the Commission for Consumer Protection’s monitoring capacity. Banks have already begun two-way testing of euro accounting and instant-payment infrastructure with the ECB, aiming to ensure a smooth operational handover once the lev is withdrawn.

Business and Consumer Benefits Once Live

For consumers, the most visible change will be euro notes and coins, while the lasting gains come from joining the world’s second-largest currency area. Cross-border travel, e-commerce, and remittances become simpler and cheaper, and Bulgarian firms benefit from lower financing costs and deeper access to EU capital markets. With the EU’s instant-payment rules, Bulgaria enters the eurozone just as real-time transfers become the standard.

Timing, Next Steps, and What to Watch

With under two months to go, the remaining steps are logistical, including final retailer training, ATM and POS software updates, bank-fee disclosures, and euro cash deliveries to branches and post offices. Authorities say the key metric is public confidence in the first week of the dual-currency period; if transactions run normally, the transition will be judged a success.





