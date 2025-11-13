Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry Urges Russia to End Satellite Signal Jamming Across Europe

About a month after Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev controversially allowed Vladimir Putin to cross Bulgarian airspace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now taken a firm stance against Moscow, calling on Russia to immediately cease its interference with European satellite communications.

In an official statement published on Elon Musk’s social network X, the ministry condemned Russia’s ongoing disruption of satellite and radio navigation signals, describing the actions as unacceptable and harmful to Europe’s security and infrastructure. “Ahead of the next meeting of the Radio Regulations Board (RRB) of the International Telecommunication Union, which will take place from November 10 to 14, we strongly condemn these unacceptable actions and call on Russia to stop them,” the ministry’s post stated.

According to the MFA, Russia continues to interfere with satellite and Radio Navigation Satellite System (RNSS) signals, which affects critical infrastructure and essential services across European countries. The interference has been a growing concern for the EU, particularly in light of recent reports that GPS disruptions have impacted civilian and aviation systems in parts of Eastern and Northern Europe.

In response to the persistent signal jamming, European Defense Commissioner Andrew Kubilius announced in September that the European Union will launch additional low Earth orbit satellites. The goal is to strengthen Europe’s resilience to GPS interference and improve the bloc’s capacity to detect and counter such disruptions.

With its latest statement, Bulgaria joins the growing number of European nations urging Russia to halt these activities, which threaten not only navigation and communication networks but also the stability of vital civilian infrastructure. The ministry emphasized that ensuring the integrity of satellite communications is essential for both national and continental security.