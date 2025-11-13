Bulgaria Honors Saint Mina, Protector of Families, Travelers, and the Lost

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors the memory of Saint Great Martyr Mina (Saint Menas), one of the most revered saints in the Christian calendar. Remembered for his unwavering faith and martyrdom, Saint Mina is venerated as the protector of families, travelers, and those who have lost something dear to them. Tradition holds that he readily comes to the aid of anyone who calls upon him with sincere faith.

Saint Mina was an Egyptian warrior who lived during the reign of the Roman emperors Diocletian and Maximian in the late third century. A devout Christian serving in the army in the Cotuan region under the command of Firmilian, he openly confessed his faith despite the persecution of Christians at that time. When the emperors issued a decree ordering believers to sacrifice to idols or face death, Mina abandoned his military post, retreating into the mountains and deserts to dedicate himself fully to prayer and fasting. He preferred solitude among wild animals to living among people who denied God.

After years of ascetic life, Mina returned to openly declare his faith before the persecutors. With the words, “I am Christ’s, and I will remain Christ’s,” he bore witness to his devotion and accepted a martyr’s death in 296 AD. For his courage and endurance, he is glorified as a great servant of God and a quick helper to those who honor him.

In popular belief, Saint Mina is not only the patron of families but also of healers, warriors, orphans, and the homeless. Women pray before his icon for the health and happiness of their children and for peace in their homes. His name, meaning “moon” or “light,” symbolizes guidance and protection through dark times.

The saint is also closely tied to Bulgarian folklore. November 11 marks his feast day, falling in the middle of the so-called Wolf Holidays - the period between Archangel’s Day and the beginning of the Christmas fast. According to old traditions, Saint Mina was believed to rule over wolves, releasing and gathering them during these days. People once used this time to seal up cracks and repair fences, protecting their homes from evil spirits and misfortune that were thought to wander freely during the long November nights.

On this day, everyone bearing the names Mina, Mincho, Minka, as well as Victor and Victoria, meaning “winner” in Latin, celebrates their name day. For centuries, Bulgarians have continued to mark November 11 with reverence for Saint Mina, the saint who symbolizes steadfast faith, courage, and divine protection over home and family.