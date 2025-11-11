North Macedonian Doctor Sparks Outrage in Bulgaria after Running Over Beloved Stray Dog Maya (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The North Macedonian doctor from Sofia’s Military Medical Academy who ran over the stray dog Maya in the capital’s "Razsadnika" district has left the apartment he was renting. His garage door has since been spray-painted with the word “Murderer”. Residents of the block, who had cared for the homeless dog for more than a decade, are demanding the harshest punishment and have begun organizing a protest, according to bTV.

The shocking incident, which took place on November 9, was captured by a security camera. The footage shows a car running over Maya, then stopping. The driver gets out, looks, and upon realizing the dog is under his car, gets back in and drives over it again before leaving the scene. The video spread widely across social media, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has opened pre-trial proceedings for animal cruelty resulting in death, a crime that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. The driver was questioned but not detained. He denied any intention to harm the animal, claiming the incident happened unintentionally due to carelessness.

Neighbors, however, insist the footage leaves no doubt about intent. “The video shows that it wasn’t an accident. He stopped, got out, saw the dog, then got back in and crushed it again. If it had been an accident, he would have tried to help,” one resident said. Another, Neli Taneva, expressed disbelief. “How can a doctor, someone who is supposed to save lives, take the life of a living being? I’m shocked,” she said.

Professor Kostadin Angelov, Deputy Speaker of Parliament and GERB MP, called the act “sadistic cruelty” and emphasized that it cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. “This is not an accident; it is deliberate brutality. Justice for Maya is not only about one dog, it’s about whether we live in a society that protects the weak and punishes cruelty,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Military Medical Academy confirmed it was aware of the incident involving its employee but did not comment further. The driver, a 29-year-old surgeon from the Republic of North Macedonia, has no criminal record, and his alcohol and drug tests came back negative.

Residents described Maya as a calm, friendly animal that had lived in the courtyard for 14 years. “She never barked, never attacked anyone. This was her home,” said Krasimira Tencheva. Another local, Tsvetan, who found the dog after the incident, said she could not be saved.

A protest has been organized -> Link for the Facebook event.

The confrontation between the neighbors and the doctor escalated on Sunday evening, when he reportedly called the emergency number 112 after they confronted him outside the building. “We asked him, ‘Why did you kill the dog?’ He denied it and even joked about it,” said Iva, one of the residents. She added that the man has since moved out and urged others not to vandalize the block, as he no longer lives there.

According to the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR), the maneuver was likely unintentional, but the investigation is ongoing. If intent is established, the penalty could rise to eight years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 leva (2,500 euros). Residents remain convinced the act was deliberate and are determined to see justice served for Maya.