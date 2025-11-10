Deadly Car Explosion Near Delhi’s Red Fort Kills Eight, Injures Several

At least eight people lost their lives in a powerful explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi, authorities confirmed. The blast took place in a car in the densely populated Chandni Chowk area, a historic part of the city where the 17th-century Mughal-era fort, also known as Lal Qila, draws tourists year-round. The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, with city police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi stating that all possibilities are being explored.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 11 people sustained injuries. Eyewitnesses described hearing a “window-shattering sound” before seeing flames engulf multiple vehicles. Delhi’s deputy fire chief reported that six cars and three autorickshaws caught fire in the blast, though firefighters managed to bring the flames under control. Emergency services cordoned off the area, and authorities worked to clear crowds and secure the scene.

The explosion caused extensive damage to vehicles and scattered debris across the streets. Following the incident, the Chandni Chowk market, near Red Fort Metro Station, was ordered closed to ensure public safety. Police and the Special Cell are coordinating on the ongoing investigation, while rescue teams continue assisting victims and managing the aftermath of the blast. The incident has sparked widespread concern due to the historic and heavily visited nature of the location.