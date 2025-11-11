Fuel Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria, Diesel Leads the Increase

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have been gradually rising over the past three weeks, with diesel recording the sharpest increase, according to national market data cited by bTV. Within roughly 20 days, the average cost of major fuels has climbed by about 10 stotinki per liter.

Before the announcement of US sanctions against Lukoil, some gas stations offered gasoline for around 2.40 leva (1.23 euros). Now, prices have increased by roughly 4 stotinki (0.02 euros). Diesel, however, has seen a steeper rise, reaching up to 10 stotinki (0.05 euros) more per liter.

Drivers have started to feel the impact on their household budgets, even if the increase remains moderate. "Four or five stotinki more - it’s manageable, but it makes you think about switching to an electric car," one driver shared. Others are finding small ways to offset the higher costs, often choosing stations that offer loyalty discounts.

Fuel station operators confirm the upward trend and attribute it to two main factors - fluctuations in global oil prices and the uncertainty caused by sanctions on Lukoil. "Diesel prices have risen by about 10 to 11 stotinki, while gasoline is up by 4 to 5," representatives from the sector said.

Experts note that a change of just 3 to 5 US dollars per barrel on international markets typically translates into an increase of around 10 stotinki per liter at Bulgarian pumps. This link between global crude movements and local retail prices is now evident once again, pushing fuel costs slightly higher across the country.