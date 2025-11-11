Fuel Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria, Diesel Leads the Increase

Business » ENERGY | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:08
Bulgaria: Fuel Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria, Diesel Leads the Increase

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have been gradually rising over the past three weeks, with diesel recording the sharpest increase, according to national market data cited by bTV. Within roughly 20 days, the average cost of major fuels has climbed by about 10 stotinki per liter.

Before the announcement of US sanctions against Lukoil, some gas stations offered gasoline for around 2.40 leva (1.23 euros). Now, prices have increased by roughly 4 stotinki (0.02 euros). Diesel, however, has seen a steeper rise, reaching up to 10 stotinki (0.05 euros) more per liter.

Drivers have started to feel the impact on their household budgets, even if the increase remains moderate. "Four or five stotinki more - it’s manageable, but it makes you think about switching to an electric car," one driver shared. Others are finding small ways to offset the higher costs, often choosing stations that offer loyalty discounts.

Fuel station operators confirm the upward trend and attribute it to two main factors - fluctuations in global oil prices and the uncertainty caused by sanctions on Lukoil. "Diesel prices have risen by about 10 to 11 stotinki, while gasoline is up by 4 to 5," representatives from the sector said.

Experts note that a change of just 3 to 5 US dollars per barrel on international markets typically translates into an increase of around 10 stotinki per liter at Bulgarian pumps. This link between global crude movements and local retail prices is now evident once again, pushing fuel costs slightly higher across the country.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fuel, Bulgaria, prices

Related Articles:

Small Businesses Face an Avalanche: Proposed Tax Hikes Threaten 99% of Bulgarian Companies

Eleonora Negulova, chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, warned that the draft budget for next year could hit small enterprises

Business | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Century-Old Church and Rare Artifacts Discovered at Near Bulgaria's Ahtopol

Archaeologists in Ahtopol have uncovered the longest ancient church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast, challenging previous assumptions about the area’s history

Society » Archaeology | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Hits 100 Leva (€51) as Seasonal Food Prices Rise

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have edged up, pushing the average consumer basket for 27 essential items to 100 leva (€51.20) this week

Society | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:36

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Walltopia Founder: 'We Are Done with Bulgaria' as Rising Labor Costs Push Business to China

Ivaylo Penchev, entrepreneur and founder of Walltopia, declared that Bulgaria is no longer a viable location for his company due to high labor costs

Business | November 10, 2025, Monday // 16:12

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: ATMs to Dispense Euros from New Year’s Day

Bulgarian banks are preparing for the New Year by ensuring that all ATMs will be stocked with euros starting January 1

Business » Finance | November 10, 2025, Monday // 15:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Expert: Bulgaria Cannot Legally Ban Fuel Exports!

Bulgaria cannot legally impose a ban on fuel exports, according to Nikola Yankov, former Deputy Minister of Economy and former Bulgarian representative for Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 13:44

Bulgaria Tightens Security Around Lukoil Sites with Anti-Drone Systems and Military Support

The Bulgarian government has tightened security measures around Lukoil’s strategic facilities across the country

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Bulgaria’s Fuel Supply at Risk Amid Legal Changes, Opposition MP Cautions

Bulgaria could face uncertainty in fuel supplies in the coming months, warned Radoslav Ribarski

Business » Energy | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 13:33

Bulgaria Moves to Protect Lukoil Operations After Gunvor Deal Falls Through

Bulgaria’s government is moving quickly to introduce legislation that would allow the appointment of a special state manager to oversee the operations of Lukoil in the country.

Business » Energy | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:00

Police Uncover Sophisticated Scheme to Drain Fuel from Lukoil Pipeline in Southern Bulgaria

Police in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, have uncovered an organized criminal group responsible for siphoning large amounts of fuel from a Lukoil pipeline located south of the city.

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

European Commission Urges Bulgaria to Speed Up Expansion of Chiren Gas Storage

The European Commission has urged Bulgaria to move faster on expanding the capacity of the Chiren gas storage facility

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria