Two Police Officers Acquitted in Case of Frenchman’s Death on Sofia Ring Road

The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road, which claimed the life of a French citizen and left three others injured. The officers, Lyubka Gecheva and Georgi Malinski, were tried separately from Lyubenov, whose case remains ongoing at first instance. Lyubenov, who was found to have been driving his Porsche Panamera at 195 km/h under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, is charged with causing the deadly accident on September 25, 2022.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on the Southern Arc of the Ring Road, when Lyubenov’s speeding vehicle slammed into a car carrying a French family traveling to Sofia Airport after a holiday in Bansko. The area, often used for illegal night races, became the scene of a devastating crash that immediately drew public outrage. Eyewitnesses later claimed that Lyubenov had bragged over the phone about his destroyed car rather than expressing concern for the victims.

The case gained further attention after it emerged that a police patrol car had allegedly been escorting Lyubenov prior to the crash. Instead of assisting at the scene, the officers reportedly pulled back and later claimed to have learned about the accident only through their duty officer. Then-Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev publicly condemned the officers, accusing them of dereliction of duty, saying they had witnessed the incident but failed to act.

Reports also surfaced that Lyubenov had initially used a “drink and drive” chauffeur service, but that the police officers dismissed the hired driver and took over escorting him. The prosecution later separated the case against the two officers, charging them in December 2022 with bribery, failure to perform official duties, and failure to provide assistance after the crash. However, the proceedings were marred by procedural issues, and in July 2023, the court sent the indictment back to the prosecution, citing unclear and unsubstantiated arguments.

After a restart of the case, the Sofia City Court delivered its verdict on November 7, acquitting both officers. Despite testimonies claiming that a 200 leva (100 euros) bribe had been paid, the court found insufficient evidence to support the charge. The judges ruled that there was no proof that the officers had taken money to overlook Lyubenov’s intoxication, avoid reporting the incident, or prevent the involvement of traffic police.

Both officers were also acquitted of charges related to abuse of office. The court found no convincing evidence that they deliberately failed to carry out their duties or attempted to conceal Lyubenov’s actions. At the time of the crash, both were on official duty, a fact that could have aggravated their responsibility if proven guilty.

The court’s written reasoning has yet to be released. The prosecution retains the right to appeal the verdict before the Sofia Court of Appeal.