Two Police Officers Acquitted in Case of Frenchman’s Death on Sofia Ring Road

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Two Police Officers Acquitted in Case of Frenchman’s Death on Sofia Ring Road

The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road, which claimed the life of a French citizen and left three others injured. The officers, Lyubka Gecheva and Georgi Malinski, were tried separately from Lyubenov, whose case remains ongoing at first instance. Lyubenov, who was found to have been driving his Porsche Panamera at 195 km/h under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, is charged with causing the deadly accident on September 25, 2022.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on the Southern Arc of the Ring Road, when Lyubenov’s speeding vehicle slammed into a car carrying a French family traveling to Sofia Airport after a holiday in Bansko. The area, often used for illegal night races, became the scene of a devastating crash that immediately drew public outrage. Eyewitnesses later claimed that Lyubenov had bragged over the phone about his destroyed car rather than expressing concern for the victims.

The case gained further attention after it emerged that a police patrol car had allegedly been escorting Lyubenov prior to the crash. Instead of assisting at the scene, the officers reportedly pulled back and later claimed to have learned about the accident only through their duty officer. Then-Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev publicly condemned the officers, accusing them of dereliction of duty, saying they had witnessed the incident but failed to act.

Reports also surfaced that Lyubenov had initially used a “drink and drive” chauffeur service, but that the police officers dismissed the hired driver and took over escorting him. The prosecution later separated the case against the two officers, charging them in December 2022 with bribery, failure to perform official duties, and failure to provide assistance after the crash. However, the proceedings were marred by procedural issues, and in July 2023, the court sent the indictment back to the prosecution, citing unclear and unsubstantiated arguments.

After a restart of the case, the Sofia City Court delivered its verdict on November 7, acquitting both officers. Despite testimonies claiming that a 200 leva (100 euros) bribe had been paid, the court found insufficient evidence to support the charge. The judges ruled that there was no proof that the officers had taken money to overlook Lyubenov’s intoxication, avoid reporting the incident, or prevent the involvement of traffic police.

Both officers were also acquitted of charges related to abuse of office. The court found no convincing evidence that they deliberately failed to carry out their duties or attempted to conceal Lyubenov’s actions. At the time of the crash, both were on official duty, a fact that could have aggravated their responsibility if proven guilty.

The court’s written reasoning has yet to be released. The prosecution retains the right to appeal the verdict before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, crash, Lyubenov

Related Articles:

Romanian Driver Charged with Intentional Killing after Migrant Crash in Bulgaria

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has detained for up to 72 hours a Romanian citizen accused of intentionally causing the deaths of six migrants during a high-speed chase with police on Thursday night

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:44

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09

BREAKING: Six Migrants Killed in Bulgaria After Car Plunges Into Lake Vaya During Police Chase

Six migrants lost their lives in Burgas after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned and plunged into Lake Vaya during a high-speed police chase

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 00:30

Sofia Police Bust Two Major Drug Depots, 64 Arrested

Since the start of the week, Sofia police have carried out a large-scale operation targeting drug production, storage, and distribution, resulting in the detention of 64 people

Crime | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 13:39

At Least 64 Dead in Major Rio Raid Targeting Comando Vermelho Syndicate

At least 64 people were killed and more than 80 arrested in a massive police operation targeting the Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, criminal organization in Rio de Janeiro

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11

Montenegro Erupts After Stabbing: Dozens of Turks and Azeris Detained, Visa-Free Travel Suspended

Authorities in Montenegro have detained dozens of Turkish and Azeri nationals following a violent weekend in the capital

World » Southeast Europe | October 27, 2025, Monday // 14:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Four Men Arrested for Beating and Killing Disabled Man at Karlovo Train Station

A brutal killing took place in Karlovo, where a 50-year-old disabled man was beaten and fatally stabbed near the town’s train station

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:47

Sofia Residents Outraged After Doctor Runs Over and Kills Beloved Dog

A shocking case of deliberate animal cruelty has been reported in Sofia’s Razsadnika district, where a doctor ran over and killed a dog on purpose

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 16:28

Multiple Pet Dogs Shot in Ruse Region, Residents Fear a Single Perpetrator

Authorities in Ruse Region are investigating several incidents involving pet dogs being shot, following a case in the village of Dolno Ablanovo, Nova reports

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 10:21

Bulgarian Detained in Dutch Raid Seizing Over 3 Tons of Cocaine

Dutch authorities have seized more than 3.3 tons of cocaine during a major police operation in the town of Standaardbuiten, North Brabant

Crime | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 13:31

'He Tried to Kill Someone': Sofia Neighborhood in Shock After Knife Attack (VIDEO)

A man armed with a knife caused panic in a restaurant in Sofia’s Sveta Troitsa neighborhood after attacking and threatening customers on Monday

Crime | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:02

Sofia Police Bust Two Major Drug Depots, 64 Arrested

Since the start of the week, Sofia police have carried out a large-scale operation targeting drug production, storage, and distribution, resulting in the detention of 64 people

Crime | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 13:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria