Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall, with the heaviest downpours expected in the central and northern parts of the country. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued an orange weather alert for significant precipitation in five regions - Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Razgrad. Twelve other regions across northern and eastern Bulgaria are under a yellow code for rainfall.

Morning temperatures will range between 8° and 13°, reaching around 9° in Sofia. Throughout the day, moderate to strong winds will sweep across the country, while in the Danube Plain and Upper Thracian Lowland, gusts from the west-northwest may become temporarily strong. Cooler air will move in, keeping daytime highs between 10° and 15°, and around 11° in the capital. In the western regions, precipitation will gradually weaken and stop by the afternoon, with skies beginning to clear.

Cloudy conditions will prevail over the mountainous areas, where rain is expected in most places. At higher altitudes above 1800 meters, the rain will turn to snow, particularly in the central and eastern parts of Stara Planina where precipitation will be heavier and more prolonged. Strong winds, and stormy conditions at the highest peaks, will blow from the north-northwest. Temperatures will reach about 10° at 1200 meters and 4° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain cloudy with rain expected in many areas. Winds from the west-northwest will be moderate, occasionally strengthening. Maximum temperatures will range between 15° and 17°, with sea water temperatures around 16°–17°. Waves will reach 2 to 3 points on the Beaufort scale.

In the wider Balkan region, precipitation in the west will gradually subside, leading to partial clearing and even sunny intervals in some areas. However, the central and eastern parts of the peninsula will remain under dense clouds, with frequent rain, thunderstorms, and temporary wind intensification along a passing cold front, bringing significant rainfall in certain locations.

