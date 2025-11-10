Bulgaria: Four Men Arrested for Beating and Killing Disabled Man at Karlovo Train Station

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:47
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Four Men Arrested for Beating and Killing Disabled Man at Karlovo Train Station

A brutal killing took place in Karlovo, where a 50-year-old disabled man was beaten and fatally stabbed near the town’s train station. The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office has pressed charges against four men for their involvement in the attack, which occurred on November 7.

According to investigators, the group of four, aged 36, 38, 43, and 49, encountered the victim near the Karlovo railway station. The man, who was moving on crutches, was attacked by three of them, while the fourth, a 43-year-old identified as I.O., pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the right thigh. The wound struck a major blood vessel, causing heavy bleeding that led to the man’s death.

Authorities said the assault stemmed from a prior conflict between the men and their victim. The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office stated that I.O. is charged with murder committed with hooligan motives, while his accomplices - G.A. (36), Y.S. (49), and Y.O. (38) - face charges of inflicting bodily harm with the same aggravating circumstance. All four have been detained for up to 72 hours, and prosecutors have requested that the main suspect remain in custody.

Details emerging from local media suggest the violence may have been triggered by an earlier altercation. Reports indicate that a young man, Ali Osman, accidentally hit the crutch of an elderly Roma man while boarding a train. The two exchanged blows, and Osman sustained head injuries during the scuffle. After returning home to the nearby village of Rozino, he told his father about the incident. Enraged, the father gathered relatives and went to Karlovo, where they confronted the disabled man. The argument escalated into a fight that ended with the fatal stabbing, allegedly committed by Osman’s father.

The incident sparked tension in both Karlovo and Rozino, raising fears of revenge between the two families. Police were deployed throughout Rozino to prevent a possible clash, successfully averting further violence, according to PB News.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 17-year-old youth from Rakitovo stabbed a 16-year-old boy during an argument on a local street. The victim was hospitalized in Velingrad with non-life-threatening injuries. The attacker was detained shortly after the incident, and pre-trial proceedings have been launched under the supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Karlovo, killing, man

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Karlovo Council Approves Gunpowder Factory Amid Protests and Tension

The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions

Politics » Defense | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 14:05

Horror in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Kills Mother, Aunt, Sister and Sets House on Fire

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded in the Bulgarian village of Lyulyakovo

Crime | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:34

Tragedy in Sofia: 45-Year-Old Man Dies in Warehouse Fire in Gotse Delchev District

A fatal fire broke out shortly after midnight in Sofia’s Gotse Delchev district, claiming the life of a 45-year-old man

Society » Incidents | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:01

Bulgaria: Buhovo Residents Protest as Woman’s Killer Freed Despite Mental Illness

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Buhovo are expressing outrage and fear after a man with severe mental health issues was released despite setting a woman on fire two months ago

Crime | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Deadly Crash in Plovdiv: ATV Accident Claims Life of Man in His 50s

A man in his 50s tragically lost his life in Plovdiv yesterday following a severe ATV accident

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:48

Drunk and Reckless: 22-Year-Old Caused the Tram Derailment in Sofia

A 22-year-old man has been identified as the individual responsible for the incident involving the derailment of tram 22 in Sofia

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Two Police Officers Acquitted in Case of Frenchman’s Death on Sofia Ring Road

The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:00

Sofia Residents Outraged After Doctor Runs Over and Kills Beloved Dog

A shocking case of deliberate animal cruelty has been reported in Sofia’s Razsadnika district, where a doctor ran over and killed a dog on purpose

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 16:28

Multiple Pet Dogs Shot in Ruse Region, Residents Fear a Single Perpetrator

Authorities in Ruse Region are investigating several incidents involving pet dogs being shot, following a case in the village of Dolno Ablanovo, Nova reports

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 10:21

Bulgarian Detained in Dutch Raid Seizing Over 3 Tons of Cocaine

Dutch authorities have seized more than 3.3 tons of cocaine during a major police operation in the town of Standaardbuiten, North Brabant

Crime | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 13:31

'He Tried to Kill Someone': Sofia Neighborhood in Shock After Knife Attack (VIDEO)

A man armed with a knife caused panic in a restaurant in Sofia’s Sveta Troitsa neighborhood after attacking and threatening customers on Monday

Crime | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:02

Sofia Police Bust Two Major Drug Depots, 64 Arrested

Since the start of the week, Sofia police have carried out a large-scale operation targeting drug production, storage, and distribution, resulting in the detention of 64 people

Crime | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 13:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria