Sofia Residents Outraged After Doctor Runs Over and Kills Beloved Dog

A shocking case of deliberate animal cruelty has been reported in Sofia’s Razsadnika district, where a doctor ran over and killed a dog on purpose. The act was caught on video and has caused widespread outrage among residents.

According to a signal sent by a viewer, the incident occurred on November 9, 2025, at 18 Pchiniya Street. The victim was Maya, a 14-year-old dog well known in the neighborhood for her gentle temperament and friendly behavior toward everyone. Eyewitnesses said the driver deliberately aimed his vehicle at the sleeping animal, showing no sign of braking or attempting to avoid the impact.

Locals identified the perpetrator as a thoracic surgeon working at the Military Medical Academy. They also claimed that during the incident, the man appeared to be in an unstable or inadequate state. A security camera recording reportedly confirms their testimony, clearly showing the driver’s intentional actions as he ran over the motionless dog.

Residents have called for a full investigation into the case, demanding that authorities examine whether the individual is fit to continue practicing medicine. They also insist the case be made public by the media to ensure accountability and to prevent similar acts of cruelty.

The citizens referred to Article 325b of Bulgaria’s Criminal Code, which stipulates that anyone who shows cruelty to a vertebrate animal, resulting in death or lasting suffering, faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 leva (2,500 euros). They also cited Articles 7 and 26 of the Animal Protection Act, which prohibit violence against animals and require state institutions to respond promptly to such reports.