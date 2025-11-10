Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Hits 100 Leva (€51) as Seasonal Food Prices Rise

Society | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Hits 100 Leva (€51) as Seasonal Food Prices Rise @Pixabay

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have edged up, pushing the average consumer basket for 27 essential items to 100 leva (€51.20) this week, rising from 98 leva (€50.20) previously. Seasonal autumn-winter factors are behind the increase, according to Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

Among fruits and vegetables, oranges contributed most to the rise, adding 1–1.50 leva (€0.51–€0.77) per basket. Prices for cucumbers increased by 0.13 leva (€0.07) per kilogram, green peppers by 0.15 leva (€0.08), zucchini by 0.30 leva (€0.15), apples by 0.20 leva (€0.10), and grapes by 0.10 leva (€0.05). Tomatoes, potatoes, onions, carrots, greens, and bananas saw price decreases. Ivanov noted that apple prices are returning to levels seen about two weeks ago after a slight drop.

Meat and staple products also rose slightly: pork up 0.17 leva (€0.09), chicken and flour by 0.01 leva (€0.01), cooking oil by 0.13 leva (€0.07), and sugar, beans, and rice by 0.03–0.05 leva (€0.02–€0.03). Eggs, fresh milk, and butter are also more expensive this week. Cheese was the only product to register a price drop of 0.13 leva (€0.07).

Ivanov emphasized that these shifts are driven by seasonal factors rather than the euro adoption, which has no direct impact on monitoring pricing. He added that wholesale pork prices will continue to be tracked closely, while the fuel market remains stable. Overall, the market is steady, but the seasonal trend is gradually pushing prices higher as winter approaches.

