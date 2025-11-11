Bulgarians Trust Magic and Conspiracies Over Themselves, Psychiatrist Warns

Prof. Hristo Kozhuharov, head of the Second Psychiatric Clinic in Varna, reflected on a recent survey by Trend that revealed a striking tendency among Bulgarians to attribute personal setbacks and societal events to supernatural or external forces. He noted that while the findings are concerning, they are not entirely unexpected.

The data indicate that over half of Bulgarians believe in forces beyond the natural world, including curses and karma. Sixty-five percent of respondents expressed the view that "everything comes back," and nearly half suggested that secret societies, rather than politicians, influence the world - citing Freemasons, Illuminati, or even extraterrestrial beings.

Prof. Kozhuharov explained that this mindset reflects a broader tendency to rely on external causes instead of taking personal responsibility. "We are increasingly hovering in the clouds," he said. "We do very little ourselves and place responsibility elsewhere." People often assign blame to prominent figures or unseen forces, ranging from Elon Musk to celebrities or organizations, which can provide a sense of indirect significance.

He further emphasized the role of distrust, both in institutions and in oneself, as a driver of such beliefs. Even those who are well-educated or scientifically minded are not immune, as the prevalence of fake news and easy access to sensationalist explanations makes it tempting to accept conspiracies rather than confront complex realities.

Source: BNR interview