Bulgarians Trust Magic and Conspiracies Over Themselves, Psychiatrist Warns

Inflation Erodes Gains as Bulgarians Afford Only Two-Thirds of What Europeans Buy
Bulgarians’ purchasing power has improved over the past decade, but it still lags significantly behind the European average
Prof. Hristo Kozhuharov, head of the Second Psychiatric Clinic in Varna, reflected on a recent survey by Trend that revealed a striking tendency among Bulgarians to attribute personal setbacks and societal events to supernatural or external forces. He noted that while the findings are concerning, they are not entirely unexpected.
The data indicate that over half of Bulgarians believe in forces beyond the natural world, including curses and karma. Sixty-five percent of respondents expressed the view that "everything comes back," and nearly half suggested that secret societies, rather than politicians, influence the world - citing Freemasons, Illuminati, or even extraterrestrial beings.
Prof. Kozhuharov explained that this mindset reflects a broader tendency to rely on external causes instead of taking personal responsibility. "We are increasingly hovering in the clouds," he said. "We do very little ourselves and place responsibility elsewhere." People often assign blame to prominent figures or unseen forces, ranging from Elon Musk to celebrities or organizations, which can provide a sense of indirect significance.
He further emphasized the role of distrust, both in institutions and in oneself, as a driver of such beliefs. Even those who are well-educated or scientifically minded are not immune, as the prevalence of fake news and easy access to sensationalist explanations makes it tempting to accept conspiracies rather than confront complex realities.
Source: BNR interview
On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day
The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country
On Wednesday, November 12, most of Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with only thin, high clouds passing across the sky
Archaeologists in Ahtopol have uncovered the longest ancient church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast, challenging previous assumptions about the area’s history
Bulgaria has launched the second phase of its “Winter” road safety operation, with traffic police stepping up monitoring of both drivers and pedestrians to ensure compliance with road regulations
Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors the memory of Saint Great Martyr Mina (Saint Menas), one of the most revered saints in the Christian calendar
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence