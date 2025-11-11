Small Businesses Face an Avalanche: Proposed Tax Hikes Threaten 99% of Bulgarian Companies

Business | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Small Businesses Face an Avalanche: Proposed Tax Hikes Threaten 99% of Bulgarian Companies @novinite.com

Eleonora Negulova, chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, warned that the draft budget for next year could hit small enterprises like an avalanche. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, she said that a wave of measures, including a 2% rise in pension contributions and a 10% dividend tax, will leave little time for companies to adjust before January.

Negulova illustrated the pressure on micro-businesses, where a single manager and an outsourced accountant must cope with the transition to the euro, new tax software, and rising salary obligations. With over 600,000 employees in small and medium-sized enterprises earning mostly minimum wages, she noted it will be extremely difficult to cover higher social security contributions without increasing prices, cutting work hours, or downsizing operations. The dividend tax, she added, will likely be a secondary concern, as profits may not even materialize under these conditions.

She highlighted that small businesses represent 99% of Bulgarian companies, with more than 40% being family-run operations of fewer than ten employees. These businesses will bear the brunt of the proposed measures, she said, and their capacity to respond is limited. Negulova emphasized the need for a roadmap to help companies plan and restructure rather than dealing with the changes in an ad hoc manner. Otherwise, some firms may be forced to reduce staff, scale back operations, or operate in the informal economy, which could ultimately undermine tax collection and economic stability.

Source: BNR interview

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: businesses, small, Bulgaria, budget

Related Articles:

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,

Business » Industry | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains

On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

North Macedonian Doctor Who Ran Over Stray Dog Maya Leaves Bulgaria Amid Investigation

The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Ryanair Goes Fully Digital: Paper Boarding Passes No Longer Accepted

Ryanair has officially ended the use of paper boarding passes

Business » Tourism | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:12

Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

From Piggy Banks to Payments: Tips for Using or Exchanging Your Coins in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone, many people who have been collecting coins from daily change may be wondering what to do with their small change

Business » Finance | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:28

BAT Bulgaria Presents the Global Scientific Platform Omni™

It unites independent research, corporate studies on innovative products, and global examples of tobacco harm reduction

Business » Industry | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:37

Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s Next Budget Risks Leaving the Country Poorer Than Necessary

Economist Georgi Ganev has warned that Bulgaria’s forthcoming budget is likely to leave the country poorer than it could be, emphasizing that the process lacks genuine dialogue

Business » Finance | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:31

Experts See Bulgaria Becoming a Regional Energy Hub with Smart Geopolitics

Bulgaria stands at a pivotal moment in its energy strategy, with the potential to become a major energy exporter if it navigates its geopolitical and domestic energy policies effectively

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria