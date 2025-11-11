Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: ATMs to Dispense Euros from New Year’s Day

Bulgarian banks are preparing for the New Year by ensuring that all ATMs will be stocked with euros starting January 1. Nikola Bakalov, CEO of a leading bank and member of the Management Board of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, confirmed that from the first morning of 2026, citizens will be able to withdraw euro banknotes directly from ATMs.

Bakalov reminded the public that those holding large amounts of Bulgarian leva in cash can deposit them into their accounts free of charge. On New Year’s Eve, these deposits will be automatically converted into euros at the official exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro, without any additional effort from the account holder.

He noted that while the process is currently proceeding gradually, he expects a significant increase in deposits over the next 50 days as people prepare for the automatic conversion. This approach allows citizens to exchange their levs for euros effortlessly and free of charge, ensuring smooth access to euros from the first day of 2026.

Bakalov also cautioned that after January 1, though the conversion remains free and fixed, many may try to exchange at the last minute, potentially creating long lines. He urged people to plan ahead to avoid congestion. Until December 31, he stressed, the Bulgarian lev remains the official currency, and all payments can continue to be made in leva safely.