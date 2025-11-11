Six-Month Overhaul: Bulgaria’s Burgas Airport to Close for Major Renovation

Business » TOURISM | November 10, 2025, Monday // 14:18
Six-Month Overhaul: Bulgaria's Burgas Airport to Close for Major Renovation

Burgas Airport will close for major renovation, with operations set to resume on May 1. The airport is entering a six-month period of runway reconstruction and apron upgrades, marking a significant infrastructure investment of 50 million euros by its German concessionaire, Fraport. The closure coincides with the 19th anniversary of the start of the airport’s concession.

The renovation will incorporate modern technology to improve drainage and enhance runway lighting, according to Vasil Atanasov, the airport director. The upgrades are designed to accommodate growing passenger and flight traffic expected over the next two decades. Once completed, the new runway will reopen to flights on May 1, 2026.

Burgas Airport, originally built in 1962 with a runway measuring 3,200 meters, underwent modernization in 1980. It is renowned for its favorable weather, ranking among Europe’s sunniest airports. During peak summer months, it handles flights to and from more than a dozen European countries, making it Bulgaria’s second busiest airport after Sofia.

