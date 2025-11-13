Century-Old Church and Rare Artifacts Discovered at Near Bulgaria's Ahtopol

Archaeologists in Ahtopol have uncovered the longest ancient church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast, challenging previous assumptions about the area’s history. The site, located among the rocks of Cape Sveti Yani, has yielded more than 200 artifacts spanning different eras, with the oldest dating back to the 3rd century. There are also indications that the remains of the Metropolitan of Agathopol could be hidden nearby.

The church, south of Ahtopol’s port bay, had long been overlooked in historical records. Dr. Petranka Nedelcheva, deputy head of the excavations, said the structure measures around 20 meters, making it one of the longest on the Southern Black Sea coast. Built between the 12th and 13th centuries, the church raises questions about its historical inhabitants and the activities conducted there over time.

Excavations beneath the church reveal that the site was settled long before the temple’s construction. Archaeologist Elena Endarova of the National Museum of Archaeology noted finds including Celtic military buckles from the Roman era, 6th-century coins, and later medieval and Ottoman coins, highlighting the long-standing human presence at the site.

Ahtopol’s Mayor Stanislav Dimitrov stressed the importance of each find in piecing together the city’s history. Locals remember Cape St. Yani as a simple border post, frequented by fishermen, but had never recognized its archaeological value.

The Anchor Museum in Ahtopol already displays some of the most significant artifacts. Dr. Nedelcheva explained that cannonballs recovered from the site point to 17th-century Cossack attacks, when the monastery was destroyed and monks kidnapped for ransom. Additional discoveries, such as a rare Kütahya ceramic cup and the remains of two men in front of the apse, suggest the church held valuable items and served as the final resting place for an important cleric, possibly the Metropolitan of Agathopol.

Local authorities plan to develop the peninsula into a major archaeological complex, including a base for underwater archaeology, laboratories, and accommodations for researchers. Excavations have paused for winter but will resume in spring to further explore the ancient church.

Source: BNT