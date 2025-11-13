Century-Old Church and Rare Artifacts Discovered at Near Bulgaria's Ahtopol

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 15:48
Bulgaria: Century-Old Church and Rare Artifacts Discovered at Near Bulgaria's Ahtopol @BNT

Archaeologists in Ahtopol have uncovered the longest ancient church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast, challenging previous assumptions about the area’s history. The site, located among the rocks of Cape Sveti Yani, has yielded more than 200 artifacts spanning different eras, with the oldest dating back to the 3rd century. There are also indications that the remains of the Metropolitan of Agathopol could be hidden nearby.

The church, south of Ahtopol’s port bay, had long been overlooked in historical records. Dr. Petranka Nedelcheva, deputy head of the excavations, said the structure measures around 20 meters, making it one of the longest on the Southern Black Sea coast. Built between the 12th and 13th centuries, the church raises questions about its historical inhabitants and the activities conducted there over time.

Excavations beneath the church reveal that the site was settled long before the temple’s construction. Archaeologist Elena Endarova of the National Museum of Archaeology noted finds including Celtic military buckles from the Roman era, 6th-century coins, and later medieval and Ottoman coins, highlighting the long-standing human presence at the site.

Ahtopol’s Mayor Stanislav Dimitrov stressed the importance of each find in piecing together the city’s history. Locals remember Cape St. Yani as a simple border post, frequented by fishermen, but had never recognized its archaeological value.

The Anchor Museum in Ahtopol already displays some of the most significant artifacts. Dr. Nedelcheva explained that cannonballs recovered from the site point to 17th-century Cossack attacks, when the monastery was destroyed and monks kidnapped for ransom. Additional discoveries, such as a rare Kütahya ceramic cup and the remains of two men in front of the apse, suggest the church held valuable items and served as the final resting place for an important cleric, possibly the Metropolitan of Agathopol.

Local authorities plan to develop the peninsula into a major archaeological complex, including a base for underwater archaeology, laboratories, and accommodations for researchers. Excavations have paused for winter but will resume in spring to further explore the ancient church.

Source: BNT

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ahtopol, Bulgaria, church

Related Articles:

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,

Business » Industry | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains

On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

North Macedonian Doctor Who Ran Over Stray Dog Maya Leaves Bulgaria Amid Investigation

The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Archaeology

Kaliakra 2025 Expedition Reveals Ancient Coins, Statuettes, and Religious Relics

The “Kaliakra 2025” archaeological expedition, which is drawing to a close, has unearthed more than 400 significant historical artifacts

Society » Archaeology | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Dinosaur Rib and Rare Fossils Unearthed Near Tran in Bulgaria

Paleontologists have uncovered new dinosaur fossils near the Bulgarian town of Tran during the Eighth Paleontological Expedition organized by the National Museum of Natural History

Society » Archaeology | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 13:11

Bulgarian Archaeologists Unearth Medieval ‘City of the Hobbits’ at Perperikon

Archaeologists at Perperikon have unearthed new discoveries, shedding further light on the site's medieval past

Society » Archaeology | August 8, 2025, Friday // 08:24

Restored Statue from Heraclea Sintica Unveiled in Sofia after Months-Long Conservation

For the first time, the second marble statue uncovered at Heraclea Sintica, in Bulgaria, has been displayed fully restored - standing tall, with its head in place

Society » Archaeology | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 12:35

New Archaeological Find Sheds Light on Bulgaria’s Roman-Era Stronghold

An archaeological find of notable importance has emerged from the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress near Sofia.

Society » Archaeology | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:10

Thracian Clues Emerge Near Heraclea Sintica as Bulgaria Restores Rare Ancient Statue

Archaeologists working at the site of Heraclea Sintica in Bulgaria have uncovered new evidence pointing to a much older Thracian presence in the region

Society » Archaeology | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria