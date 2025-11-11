Flu and Respiratory Illness Rates in Bulgaria Remain Lower Than Last Year

Flu and acute respiratory disease rates in Bulgaria remain lower than those recorded at the same time last year. This was highlighted by Prof. Iva Hristova, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, during the morning broadcast of BNT’s “The Day Begins.”

Prof. Hristova explained that influenza is gradually building momentum and is expected to peak in December. She emphasized that vaccination remains the most effective tool against flu, as it helps create an immune population, limiting virus circulation and reducing the risk of transmission to susceptible individuals. “This year, Bulgaria purchased around 100,000 more vaccines compared to last year, which has had a tangible effect,” she noted. Since the start of the season in the 40th week, flu and acute respiratory disease levels have remained below last year’s figures.

Regarding the dominant strains this winter, Prof. Hristova indicated that type A influenza will prevail, particularly the AH1N1 pandemic strain, though AH3N2 numbers are currently similar. Type B flu is expected to appear later in the epidemic wave.

She also addressed vaccination for children, clarifying that nasal vaccines are recommended for those over 2 years old, while injectable vaccines can be administered to children from six months of age, offering protection for the youngest. “For first-time vaccinations, two doses are required, and injectable vaccines have been tested for children over six months,” she said, noting their importance for children encountering the virus for the first time.

Prof. Hristova concluded by stressing the continued interest in vaccination and its proven effectiveness, underlining its role in preventing the spread of influenza this season.