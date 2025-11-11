Flu and Respiratory Illness Rates in Bulgaria Remain Lower Than Last Year

Society » HEALTH | November 10, 2025, Monday // 12:29
Bulgaria: Flu and Respiratory Illness Rates in Bulgaria Remain Lower Than Last Year

Flu and acute respiratory disease rates in Bulgaria remain lower than those recorded at the same time last year. This was highlighted by Prof. Iva Hristova, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, during the morning broadcast of BNT’s “The Day Begins.”

Prof. Hristova explained that influenza is gradually building momentum and is expected to peak in December. She emphasized that vaccination remains the most effective tool against flu, as it helps create an immune population, limiting virus circulation and reducing the risk of transmission to susceptible individuals. “This year, Bulgaria purchased around 100,000 more vaccines compared to last year, which has had a tangible effect,” she noted. Since the start of the season in the 40th week, flu and acute respiratory disease levels have remained below last year’s figures.

Regarding the dominant strains this winter, Prof. Hristova indicated that type A influenza will prevail, particularly the AH1N1 pandemic strain, though AH3N2 numbers are currently similar. Type B flu is expected to appear later in the epidemic wave.

She also addressed vaccination for children, clarifying that nasal vaccines are recommended for those over 2 years old, while injectable vaccines can be administered to children from six months of age, offering protection for the youngest. “For first-time vaccinations, two doses are required, and injectable vaccines have been tested for children over six months,” she said, noting their importance for children encountering the virus for the first time.

Prof. Hristova concluded by stressing the continued interest in vaccination and its proven effectiveness, underlining its role in preventing the spread of influenza this season.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flu, Bulgaria, vaccination

Related Articles:

Small Businesses Face an Avalanche: Proposed Tax Hikes Threaten 99% of Bulgarian Companies

Eleonora Negulova, chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, warned that the draft budget for next year could hit small enterprises

Business | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Century-Old Church and Rare Artifacts Discovered at Near Bulgaria's Ahtopol

Archaeologists in Ahtopol have uncovered the longest ancient church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast, challenging previous assumptions about the area’s history

Society » Archaeology | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Fuel Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria, Diesel Leads the Increase

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have been gradually rising over the past three weeks

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:08

Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Hits 100 Leva (€51) as Seasonal Food Prices Rise

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have edged up, pushing the average consumer basket for 27 essential items to 100 leva (€51.20) this week

Society | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:36

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Walltopia Founder: 'We Are Done with Bulgaria' as Rising Labor Costs Push Business to China

Ivaylo Penchev, entrepreneur and founder of Walltopia, declared that Bulgaria is no longer a viable location for his company due to high labor costs

Business | November 10, 2025, Monday // 16:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Flu Season Still Quiet in Bulgaria, Vaccination Urged Before January Peak

In Bulgaria, there have been no confirmed cases of influenza over the past week

Society » Health | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Fentanyl Deaths in Bulgaria Soar Tenfold in Just One Year, Experts Warn of Hidden Crisis

Bulgaria has witnessed a dramatic surge in deaths linked to opioids, predominantly fentanyl

Society » Health | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

COVID-19 Cases Climb in Bulgaria as Vaccine Demand Soars Ahead of Winter

With the arrival of autumn, respiratory illnesses are once again on the rise across Bulgaria, with doctors noting a noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections

Society » Health | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 09:16

Bulgaria’s Flu Season to Peak in Late January, COVID-19 Still Dominates Respiratory Illnesses

Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has forecast that Bulgaria is likely to see the peak of the flu season in the last week of January

Society » Health | October 27, 2025, Monday // 14:02

The Hidden Health Effects of the October Time Change

Every October, as clocks are turned back one hour, many people welcome what they see as an “extra hour of sleep.”

Society » Health | October 25, 2025, Saturday // 11:11

Bulgaria Sees Rise in Respiratory Infections, Experts Urge Flu and COVID Precautions

The number of respiratory infections in Bulgaria is climbing and has already matched figures from the same period last year

Society » Health | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 12:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria