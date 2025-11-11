Bulgaria Marks 36 Years Since the Start of Its Democratic Transition

It has been 36 years since Bulgaria began its transition from a one-party communist system to a democratic state with a market economy. The date of November 10, 1989, marks the symbolic start of this transformation, when the long-time leader Todor Zhivkov was removed from power by a plenum of the ruling Bulgarian Communist Party. Zhivkov’s departure ended a 33-year rule and paved the way for political change in the country.

Petar Mladenov, the then Foreign Minister, assumed leadership and later criticized Zhivkov’s administration, highlighting its role in pushing Bulgaria into economic crisis and near bankruptcy. On that same day, the first opposition political formation, the Union of Democratic Forces (SDS), was established, signaling the emergence of a multiparty system.

The events of November 10, 1989, represented a slower, more gradual transition compared to previous systemic changes in Bulgaria, such as the coup of September 9, 1944. Zhivkov was forced to resign during a Politburo meeting, with close associates supporting his removal, and Petar Mladenov confirmed as the new General Secretary. Some Central Committee members were unaware of the plan, and Zhivkov was not given the opportunity to speak at the plenum. The National Assembly subsequently dismissed him from his position as Chairman of the State Council.

On November 17, Mladenov was formally elected Chairman of the State Council in a session broadcast live on national television. The Parliament quickly removed laws criminalizing government criticism, and by December, the Communist Party announced its move toward parliamentary democracy. The formal repeal of the party’s constitutional monopoly on power was passed by the National Assembly in January 1990, and Bulgaria held its first multi-party parliamentary elections in June that year.

Todor Zhivkov passed away on August 5, 1998, without being convicted for any crimes committed during his rule, and all charges against him were eventually dropped. The events of November 1989 remain a defining moment in Bulgaria’s modern political history.

