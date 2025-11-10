Inflation Erodes Gains as Bulgarians Afford Only Two-Thirds of What Europeans Buy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could target an EU country even before the conflict in Ukraine concludes, describing Moscow’s current position as a stalemate.
In an interview with The Guardian, Zelensky stressed that it is entirely plausible for Russia to open a second front while continuing operations in Ukraine. He dismissed the notion that Putin would focus solely on Ukraine first before considering further aggression in Europe, arguing that both could occur simultaneously.
Zelensky linked the surge in hostile activity across Europe, such as decoy drones appearing in Poland and other major capitals, to Russia’s inability to achieve meaningful gains on the Ukrainian front. According to him, these setbacks could push Russia to look for alternative targets outside Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president characterized Russia as a vast, aggressive state that relies on external enemies to consolidate its internal divisions and unify its population. He emphasized that Putin views the United States and the broader West as adversaries, while Ukraine’s alignment of values and strategic interests remains closer to the US than to Russia.
Zelensky’s comments underscore ongoing European security concerns, highlighting the potential for Russian actions to extend beyond Ukraine as Moscow struggles to advance militarily.
