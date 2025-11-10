Multiple Pet Dogs Shot in Ruse Region, Residents Fear a Single Perpetrator

Authorities in Ruse Region are investigating several incidents involving pet dogs being shot, following a case in the village of Dolno Ablanovo, Nova reports. Local residents have filed complaints after discovering that their animals were killed in similar circumstances, raising concerns that a single perpetrator may be responsible. Witnesses describe the attacks as deliberate and occurring from a distance while the dogs were walked.

Some residents have attempted their own inquiries to identify the culprit, with mixed results. Kremena Radkova from Chervena Voda described seeing two dark jeeps near the time her dog was killed. She recalled that one vehicle stopped, and a shot was fired through the window, hitting her dog while she was nearby. “This was absolutely intentional,” she stated. Despite reporting the incident, police investigations so far have not led to any arrests, and the case remains open against an "unknown perpetrator."

Viktor Tserrigg from Novo Selo shared that his dog was shot in his own yard while livestock were nearby. He noted that only one hunter was in the area that day, suggesting a possible connection with other shootings. Similarly, Tatyana Dimitrova from Prosena recalled her dog being euthanized six years ago after being shot, with a court case that eventually returned the suspect’s firearms.

Residents allege that those involved, including some hunters and even local officials, act with impunity. Police have confirmed a pre-trial investigation is underway regarding the Dolno Ablanovo incident, but it is not yet clear if all cases are linked. Suspicion persists in the community that perpetrators may be hiding within local networks.