Recycling Services in Sofia Resume Following Recent Dispute

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 10, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Recycling Services in Sofia Resume Following Recent Dispute

The crisis surrounding eco-waste containers in Sofia appears to be coming to an end. From today, the company “Ecobulpak” has resumed waste collection from containers designated for separate recycling, covering all 16 districts of the capital. The company emphasized that it will make efforts in the coming days to compensate for the services missed during the temporary suspension.

“Ecobulpak” highlighted the need for a meeting with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev to reach a permanent solution for the collection of recyclable waste. The company stressed that its goal is not to disrupt residents’ ability to dispose of waste separately, but rather to promote proper use of the colored containers, especially amid a large-scale information campaign that unites organizations involved in packaging waste recovery across Bulgaria.

The disruption in service followed a conflict between “Ecobulpak” and the waste treatment plant, which had refused to accept trucks with recyclables from colored containers due to noncompliance with recycling standards. The municipality had previously criticized the company for what it described as arbitrary actions that lacked contractual basis, noting that the timing of the suspension in districts like Lyulin and Krasno Selo raised questions about the company’s intentions.

Despite these tensions, the company maintains that it has consistently fulfilled its obligations for separate collection and recycling since 2005, and it blamed politicization for hindering constructive dialogue. With waste collection now restored, both sides appear to be moving toward a resolution, though discussions with the mayor are expected to determine a more permanent framework.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: waste, sofia, containers, recycling

Related Articles:

Sofia Residents Outraged After Doctor Runs Over and Kills Beloved Dog

A shocking case of deliberate animal cruelty has been reported in Sofia’s Razsadnika district, where a doctor ran over and killed a dog on purpose

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 16:28

Sofia Mayor Strips Chief Architect of Powers Amid Growing Tensions

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has officially revoked the delegated powers of the city’s Chief Architect, Bogdana Panayotova

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Sofia's Mayor Accuses Waste Firm of 'Blackmail' After Sudden Withdrawal from Recycling in 18 Districts

The company responsible for separate waste collection in Sofia, Ecobulpak AD, has informed the Sofia Municipality that it intends to stop collecting recyclable materials from colored containers in 18 districts of the city

Politics | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:28

EU Unveils Plan for Sofia-Athens High-Speed Rail Link by 2040

The European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive plan to expand high-speed rail connections across the European Union by 2040, with one of the key routes linking Sofia and Athens

World » EU | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

'He Tried to Kill Someone': Sofia Neighborhood in Shock After Knife Attack (VIDEO)

A man armed with a knife caused panic in a restaurant in Sofia’s Sveta Troitsa neighborhood after attacking and threatening customers on Monday

Crime | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:02

Residential Construction Booms in Plovdiv, While Sofia Trails Behind

In the third quarter of 2025, Bulgarian municipalities issued permits for a total of 2,292 residential buildings

Business » Properties | November 3, 2025, Monday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Rain and Chill Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for a Cloudy, Windy Week

The new week in Bulgaria will begin under cloudy skies and widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 16:51

Bulgaria Braces for Rainy Weekend as Next Week Brings Heavy Downpours and Cooler Air

Bulgaria is facing an unsettled weekend as a series of weather fronts bring clouds, rain, and a noticeable shift in conditions across the country

Society » Environment | November 7, 2025, Friday // 17:31

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39

Bulgaria Braces for Rain and Cold on Thursday, Yellow Alert Issued for Burgas Region

On Thursday, Bulgaria will face another day of unsettled weather, with widespread clouds and rainfall expected across much of the country. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Mild Earthquake in Greece Felt Across Southern Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude between 4.7 and 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded on Monday morning in northeastern Greece and was also felt in parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria