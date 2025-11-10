Recycling Services in Sofia Resume Following Recent Dispute

The crisis surrounding eco-waste containers in Sofia appears to be coming to an end. From today, the company “Ecobulpak” has resumed waste collection from containers designated for separate recycling, covering all 16 districts of the capital. The company emphasized that it will make efforts in the coming days to compensate for the services missed during the temporary suspension.

“Ecobulpak” highlighted the need for a meeting with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev to reach a permanent solution for the collection of recyclable waste. The company stressed that its goal is not to disrupt residents’ ability to dispose of waste separately, but rather to promote proper use of the colored containers, especially amid a large-scale information campaign that unites organizations involved in packaging waste recovery across Bulgaria.

The disruption in service followed a conflict between “Ecobulpak” and the waste treatment plant, which had refused to accept trucks with recyclables from colored containers due to noncompliance with recycling standards. The municipality had previously criticized the company for what it described as arbitrary actions that lacked contractual basis, noting that the timing of the suspension in districts like Lyulin and Krasno Selo raised questions about the company’s intentions.

Despite these tensions, the company maintains that it has consistently fulfilled its obligations for separate collection and recycling since 2005, and it blamed politicization for hindering constructive dialogue. With waste collection now restored, both sides appear to be moving toward a resolution, though discussions with the mayor are expected to determine a more permanent framework.