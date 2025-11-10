Bulgaria Qualifies Three Finalists on Opening Day of European Aerobics Championship

November 10, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Qualifies Three Finalists on Opening Day of European Aerobics Championship

Bulgaria secured three spots in the finals on the opening day of the European Aerobics Championship for juniors and girls, which is taking place in Ganja, Azerbaijan.

In the 15–17 age category, the trio of Viktoria Krusharska, Teodora Ribarova and Kristina Kostova delivered a strong performance, topping the qualification round with a score of 18.550 points. Another Bulgarian trio, Neda Zapryanova, Stefani Lecheva and Maria Valcheva, finished 19th with 16.350 points and did not advance to the finals.

In the mixed pairs event, Stefani Lecheva and Atanas Blagoev ranked fourth with 18.000 points, earning their place among the top eight in Europe. Blagoev also competed individually in the 15–17 juniors, finishing tenth with a score of 17.900 points, just outside the finalist positions.

Among the younger competitors, in the 12–14 girls category, Nikoleta Sarafimova qualified for the final with a score of 17.850 points, placing fourth in the heats. Iva Agova was named first reserve with 17.300 points, while Diana Teneva scored 17.250 points and also narrowly missed the final round.

In the same age group, the Bulgarian group of Vanessa Kutryanova, Anna Pashova, Maria Cheprokova and Alya Naser earned 14.675 points, finishing 11th and missing out on the top eight.

The championship continues today with more qualification rounds. Bulgaria will be represented by Viktoria Krusharska, Neda Zapryanova and Stefani Lecheva in the individual girls 15–17 category, as well as by the 12–14 trios of Nikoleta Sarafimova, Diana Teneva and Maria Khvoynova.

