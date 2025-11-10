Senate Reaches Tentative Deal to End Longest US Government Shutdown

World | November 10, 2025, Monday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Senate Reaches Tentative Deal to End Longest US Government Shutdown

On the 40th day of the longest government shutdown in US history, senators returned to Washington on Sunday for a rare weekend session to vote on advancing a House-approved spending bill that could reopen the government. The Senate needs at least 60 votes to move the measure forward, marking a crucial step toward ending the weeks-long political stalemate.

According to CBS News, a deal was reached ahead of the vote, with at least eight Democratic senators agreeing to support the procedural motion. The breakthrough followed days of backchannel negotiations between Senate Republicans, moderate Democrats, and the White House. Senate Majority Leader John Thune led the talks, pushing to move the House-passed continuing resolution forward and later amend it with a broader “minibus” appropriations package and a longer-term funding extension.

The proposed deal was reportedly brokered between Thune, the White House, and three former governors now serving in the Senate: Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and independent Angus King of Maine. Under the agreement, Democrats would also secure a future vote on expanding health insurance tax credits - a key issue in the budget talks.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the impasse was close to resolution, telling reporters on Sunday, “It looks like we’re getting very close to the shutdown ending. We never agreed to give any substantial money, or any money, to prisoners or illegals coming into our country, and I think the Democrats understand that.”

CNN reported that the deal would reopen the government through a stopgap measure extending funding until January, tied to a larger appropriations bill for key federal agencies. The Senate vote was expected between 8:30 and 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Despite the apparent progress, Senate Democratic leaders had not yet publicly endorsed the deal as of Sunday night and continued internal discussions. In the House, Democrats were more critical, with several lawmakers voicing opposition to the compromise and scheduling a caucus meeting for Monday to discuss their response.

If approved, the Senate will first vote on the House-passed stopgap measure, requiring the backing of at least eight Democrats. Once advanced, senators will amend it to include the broader spending package before sending it back to the House for final approval.

After clearing both chambers, the bill would head to President Trump’s desk to officially end the shutdown, which has left federal operations partially paralyzed for more than a month. However, lawmakers acknowledged that the entire process - from Senate passage to the President’s signature - could still take several days to complete.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, goverment, shutdown, Senate

Related Articles:

Bucharest Warns U.S. Troop Pullout Could Undermine NATO’s Eastern Flank

Romania has urged the United States to reconsider its plan to withdraw hundreds of troops stationed in the country, warning that such a move could undermine NATO’s unity and play into Russia’s hands

World » Southeast Europe | November 7, 2025, Friday // 14:18

Gunvor Abandons Lukoil Deal After US Labels It a ‘Kremlin Puppet’

Swiss commodities trader Gunvor has withdrawn its offer to acquire the foreign assets of Russian energy company Lukoil after the U.S. Treasury Department labeled it a “Kremlin puppet” and made clear that Washington opposed the deal

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 09:48

US Shutdown Forces 10% Reduction in Flights, Affecting Thousands Across Major Airports

The United States government announced a 10 percent reduction in air traffic across 40 of the country’s busiest airports, a move prompted by increasing strain on air traffic controllers amid the ongoing federal shutdown

World | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:01

Longest Shutdown in U.S. History: Political Deadlock Over Healthcare Paralyzes Government

The United States government entered its 36th day of shutdown on Wednesday, setting a new record for the longest federal closure in the country’s history

World | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:26

Dick Cheney, Architect of Iraq War and Former US Vice President, Dies at 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84 from complications related to pneumonia and underlying cardiac and vascular disease

World | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:49

'We Will Track, Map, Hunt, and Kill Them': Pentagon Chief Hegseth on US Strike Against 'Narco-Terrorist' in Caribbean

After a lethal kinetic strike on a "narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organisation (DTO) in the Caribbean

World | November 3, 2025, Monday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Deadly Car Explosion Near Delhi’s Red Fort Kills Eight, Injures Several

At least eight people lost their lives in a powerful explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi

World | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:40

Zelensky Warns Russia Could Strike EU Country Amid Stalemate in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could target an EU country even before the conflict in Ukraine concludes

World » Ukraine | November 10, 2025, Monday // 11:02

BBC Executives Quit Following Leaked Memo on Doctored Trump Footage

Two senior executives at the BBC have stepped down amid a growing controversy over impartiality and alleged manipulation of footage involving US President Donald Trump

World | November 10, 2025, Monday // 09:18

Former German Foreign Minister Admits Misjudging Putin Was Berlin’s 'Biggest Political Mistake'

Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has described Germany’s misunderstanding of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions as one of the greatest failures in the country’s foreign policy

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:51

Russia Presses Belgrade After Vucic’s Remarks on Selling Ammunition to EU

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has criticized Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after his recent remarks to a German publication about selling ammunition to European Union countries

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Europe Ends Multi-Entry Visas for Russians, Tightens Security Screening

The European Commission has introduced stricter rules on issuing visas to Russian citizens

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 16:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria