Senate Reaches Tentative Deal to End Longest US Government Shutdown

On the 40th day of the longest government shutdown in US history, senators returned to Washington on Sunday for a rare weekend session to vote on advancing a House-approved spending bill that could reopen the government. The Senate needs at least 60 votes to move the measure forward, marking a crucial step toward ending the weeks-long political stalemate.

According to CBS News, a deal was reached ahead of the vote, with at least eight Democratic senators agreeing to support the procedural motion. The breakthrough followed days of backchannel negotiations between Senate Republicans, moderate Democrats, and the White House. Senate Majority Leader John Thune led the talks, pushing to move the House-passed continuing resolution forward and later amend it with a broader “minibus” appropriations package and a longer-term funding extension.

The proposed deal was reportedly brokered between Thune, the White House, and three former governors now serving in the Senate: Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and independent Angus King of Maine. Under the agreement, Democrats would also secure a future vote on expanding health insurance tax credits - a key issue in the budget talks.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the impasse was close to resolution, telling reporters on Sunday, “It looks like we’re getting very close to the shutdown ending. We never agreed to give any substantial money, or any money, to prisoners or illegals coming into our country, and I think the Democrats understand that.”

CNN reported that the deal would reopen the government through a stopgap measure extending funding until January, tied to a larger appropriations bill for key federal agencies. The Senate vote was expected between 8:30 and 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Despite the apparent progress, Senate Democratic leaders had not yet publicly endorsed the deal as of Sunday night and continued internal discussions. In the House, Democrats were more critical, with several lawmakers voicing opposition to the compromise and scheduling a caucus meeting for Monday to discuss their response.

If approved, the Senate will first vote on the House-passed stopgap measure, requiring the backing of at least eight Democrats. Once advanced, senators will amend it to include the broader spending package before sending it back to the House for final approval.

After clearing both chambers, the bill would head to President Trump’s desk to officially end the shutdown, which has left federal operations partially paralyzed for more than a month. However, lawmakers acknowledged that the entire process - from Senate passage to the President’s signature - could still take several days to complete.