Bulgaria Tightens Security Around Lukoil Sites with Anti-Drone Systems and Military Support

November 10, 2025, Monday
The Bulgarian government has tightened security measures around Lukoil’s strategic facilities across the country, following the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on the Russian energy company and a series of incidents at its sites in several European states. The Council of Ministers confirmed that the Ministry of Interior, the State Agency for National Security (SANS), and the Ministry of Defense have jointly undertaken a range of preventive actions to secure Lukoil sites by land, water, and air.

According to the government’s statement, inspections are underway to ensure compliance with established security plans at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas AD and Lukoil-Bulgaria EOOD. SANS is also conducting a separate audit related to the implementation of the Law on the Protection of Classified Information and related regulations. The Ministry of Interior has organized measures to maintain public order and prevent criminal activity around the facilities, while the Ministry of Defense has deployed an anti-drone system in the Burgas region to reinforce airspace protection.

Military Police units have been placed on standby to assist Interior Ministry forces if necessary, ensuring coordinated protection of critical infrastructure. The tightened security comes amid increased vigilance at other Lukoil sites across Europe and reports of heightened security incidents involving refinery facilities.

The government confirmed that enhanced checks are being conducted on all vehicles entering Lukoil premises, including screening for potential explosive devices. The presence of security forces on the ground includes teams from the Gendarmerie, the General Directorate for Combating Terrorism, and SANS officers who are inspecting sections of the production zones.

The measures are part of broader state efforts to guarantee the integrity of critical industrial assets. They follow a decision by the National Assembly last week to temporarily restrict the export and supply of petroleum products to other EU member states. Lawmakers also recently approved legislative amendments allowing the appointment of a special manager with authority over Lukoil’s Bulgarian operations, ensuring state control and continuity in the sector during the transition period.

