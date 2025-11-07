Rain and Chill Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for a Cloudy, Windy Week

The new week in Bulgaria will begin under cloudy skies and widespread rainfall. On Monday, showers will be heavier in parts of Western and Central Bulgaria, while on Tuesday, the rain will shift and intensify over Central and Eastern parts of the country.

At the start of the week, winds will be light and come from the south-southeast, but by Tuesday they will turn west-northwest and temporarily strengthen to moderate levels. Temperatures will remain relatively mild, with morning lows between 9 and 14 degrees and daytime highs ranging from 12 to 17 degrees, slightly higher in southeastern areas on Monday.

By Wednesday, cloudy conditions will continue, with lingering rain over eastern regions. In Western Bulgaria, the rainfall will ease and skies will begin to clear. Winds will weaken and shift to a gentle westerly direction. Over the following days, calm conditions will dominate, though in the country’s far east a light north wind will persist.

Low clouds and morning fog will cover the plains, while in the mountains there will be intervals of sunshine mixed with periods of thicker cloud, especially across the eastern half of the country, where light rain is again expected, most notably on Thursday. Toward the end of the week, the likelihood of heavier rainfall will increase again in southeastern Bulgaria.

Morning temperatures will gradually drop, becoming noticeably colder by the weekend. By Saturday, lows will range from 0 to 5 degrees, while daytime highs will hover between 10 and 15 degrees, marking the clear arrival of late autumn weather.