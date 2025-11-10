Merchants in Bulgaria Reminded: Payments with More Than 50 Coins Can Be Refused

Bulgaria’s retailers are increasingly facing an unusual but growing challenge – customers arriving with jars full of small coins to pay their expenses. According to Nikolay Valkanov from the Association for Modern Trade (SMT), this trend has become widespread and is expected to accelerate as Bulgaria moves closer to adopting the euro. Many people, he notes, are now trying to use up the lev coins they have been saving for years.

Small Coins, Big Inconvenience

The problem, though minor on the surface, has become significant for retail chains. Handling hundreds of coins at cash registers slows operations and causes friction between staff and customers. Valkanov urges consumers to be more understanding and reminds them that under Bulgarian law, merchants have the right to refuse payments made with more than 50 coins. He advises that anyone wishing to dispose of their small change should exchange it at a bank, rather than carrying it around in jars or envelopes to supermarkets.

Regulations Ahead of the Euro

While retailers deal with coins, they are also preparing for more serious changes as Bulgaria’s transition to the euro nears. The draft budget for 2026 introduces several measures that businesses say could create extra costs and complications. One of the most debated points is the planned introduction of a new version of the sales management software known as SUPTO. The system aims to combat the shadow economy by improving transaction traceability, but traders argue that it would only duplicate existing mechanisms.

Valkanov recalls that when the government previously attempted to implement similar software in 2019, businesses estimated the total cost at around 100 million leva. Repeating the process now, he warns, would likely multiply that amount several times. Most major retail chains already operate modern systems connected directly to the National Revenue Agency, ensuring full transparency and data exchange. Imposing another state-mandated program would therefore require complex technical adjustments, substantial investment, and possibly bring little tangible improvement in tax collection.

Extra Reporting on “Risky Goods”

The draft budget also proposes a new obligation for traders to declare so-called “high fiscal risk” goods. This list, according to current plans, includes over 600 categories of products ranging from fruits such as pears and quinces to dairy items like cheese and yellow cheese. Every truck carrying such goods would need to be equipped with GPS and tracked in real time.

Business representatives warn that this measure could sharply raise logistics costs and increase bureaucracy without delivering the desired control benefits. Instead of improving oversight, the added administrative work might strain companies already preparing for currency conversion and new fiscal procedures.

Appeal for Cooperation and Gradual Change

The Association for Modern Trade is calling on the government to ensure a smooth transition by introducing these regulations gradually and after open dialogue with the business community. The group stresses that sufficient time must be provided for companies to adapt, in order to avoid confusion in the first months of 2026.

Ready for the Euro Era

Despite these concerns, preparations for euro adoption are progressing. Major retail chains have already updated their systems and are technically ready for the switch. The Bulgarian National Bank is expected to deliver euro banknotes to large retailers shortly before the New Year, ensuring that they can provide change in euros from the very first day of 2026.