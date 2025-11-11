Bulgaria Rings in 2026 with Two Currencies: What to Expect on New Year’s Eve

As the clock strikes midnight and Bulgaria welcomes 2026, the country will also enter a historic financial shift - the beginning of its transition to the euro. For a month, both the lev and the euro will circulate side by side, creating a unique start to the new year. And while most preparations have been underway for months, one of the most common questions remains surprisingly simple: how will payments work on New Year’s Eve?

According to the rules, people will be able to pay in both levs and euros when dining out or attending events that night. If a restaurant or bar runs short of euro banknotes or coins, it can legally give change back in levs. Consumers are advised to ask in advance which currency is accepted and whether the establishment has sufficient change available to avoid confusion or tension once midnight passes.

“The law is clear - during the first month of 2026, businesses must accept both levs and euros,” said Gabriela Rumenova, founder of the “We, the Consumers” platform, in an interview with bTV Radio. She emphasized that giving change in levs is entirely permissible if euros are temporarily unavailable at the cash register.

From January 1, 2026, cash machines across the country will start dispensing euro banknotes only, while vending machines will operate with euro and euro cent coins. The dual circulation period will last throughout January, ensuring a smooth and gradual transition for both businesses and citizens.

People will also be allowed to make so-called mixed payments - part in levs, part in euros - as long as the total covers the bill. However, merchants cannot give “mixed change.” It must be provided entirely in one currency. If euros are unavailable, returning levs is not considered a violation and carries no penalties.

This transitional month aims to make Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone as seamless as possible. But experts advise citizens to stay informed and prepared, especially for daily transactions in the days following the switch.