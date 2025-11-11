Bulgaria Rings in 2026 with Two Currencies: What to Expect on New Year’s Eve

Business » FINANCE | November 10, 2025, Monday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Rings in 2026 with Two Currencies: What to Expect on New Year’s Eve

As the clock strikes midnight and Bulgaria welcomes 2026, the country will also enter a historic financial shift - the beginning of its transition to the euro. For a month, both the lev and the euro will circulate side by side, creating a unique start to the new year. And while most preparations have been underway for months, one of the most common questions remains surprisingly simple: how will payments work on New Year’s Eve?

According to the rules, people will be able to pay in both levs and euros when dining out or attending events that night. If a restaurant or bar runs short of euro banknotes or coins, it can legally give change back in levs. Consumers are advised to ask in advance which currency is accepted and whether the establishment has sufficient change available to avoid confusion or tension once midnight passes.

The law is clear - during the first month of 2026, businesses must accept both levs and euros,” said Gabriela Rumenova, founder of the “We, the Consumers” platform, in an interview with bTV Radio. She emphasized that giving change in levs is entirely permissible if euros are temporarily unavailable at the cash register.

From January 1, 2026, cash machines across the country will start dispensing euro banknotes only, while vending machines will operate with euro and euro cent coins. The dual circulation period will last throughout January, ensuring a smooth and gradual transition for both businesses and citizens.

People will also be allowed to make so-called mixed payments - part in levs, part in euros - as long as the total covers the bill. However, merchants cannot give “mixed change.” It must be provided entirely in one currency. If euros are unavailable, returning levs is not considered a violation and carries no penalties.

This transitional month aims to make Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone as seamless as possible. But experts advise citizens to stay informed and prepared, especially for daily transactions in the days following the switch.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, levs, transition

Related Articles:

Small Businesses Face an Avalanche: Proposed Tax Hikes Threaten 99% of Bulgarian Companies

Eleonora Negulova, chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, warned that the draft budget for next year could hit small enterprises

Business | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Century-Old Church and Rare Artifacts Discovered at Near Bulgaria's Ahtopol

Archaeologists in Ahtopol have uncovered the longest ancient church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast, challenging previous assumptions about the area’s history

Society » Archaeology | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Fuel Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria, Diesel Leads the Increase

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have been gradually rising over the past three weeks

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:08

Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Hits 100 Leva (€51) as Seasonal Food Prices Rise

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have edged up, pushing the average consumer basket for 27 essential items to 100 leva (€51.20) this week

Society | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:36

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Walltopia Founder: 'We Are Done with Bulgaria' as Rising Labor Costs Push Business to China

Ivaylo Penchev, entrepreneur and founder of Walltopia, declared that Bulgaria is no longer a viable location for his company due to high labor costs

Business | November 10, 2025, Monday // 16:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: ATMs to Dispense Euros from New Year’s Day

Bulgarian banks are preparing for the New Year by ensuring that all ATMs will be stocked with euros starting January 1

Business » Finance | November 10, 2025, Monday // 15:56

Bulgarian Savings Shrink by Over 40% as Inflation Outpaces Returns

Over the past five years, Bulgarian households have seen their savings lose more than 40 percent of their real value as inflation steadily eroded purchasing power

Business » Finance | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:29

Bulgaria Unveils Euro Coin Designs as Country Prepares for 2026 Euro Introduction (VIDEO)

The Bulgarian National Bank has presented informational materials introducing the design of Bulgaria’s euro coins

Business » Finance | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 09:03

Central Bank Deputy Chief: Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Will Anchor the Country in Europe’s Economic Core

Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Assoc. Prof. Petar Chobanov stated that Bulgaria’s forthcoming adoption of the euro will transform not only the country’s financial system but also its position within Europe

Business » Finance | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:27

Bulgarian Economist Warns Euro Adoption Could Sink Bulgaria Faster Than Greece

Bulgarian economist Viktor Papazov, a Harvard graduate and one of the founders of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Central Depository, has delivered a stark warning about Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Why Bulgaria's 2026 Budget Is Being Branded a 'War on the Middle Class'

Bulgaria’s first budget in euros has sparked strong criticism from economists and opposition politicians, who describe it as the worst financial plan in more than twenty-five years

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria