Small Businesses Face Toughest Challenges Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption in 2026

Business | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:38
Bulgaria: Small Businesses Face Toughest Challenges Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption in 2026

Small and medium-sized enterprises in Bulgaria are expected to face the greatest difficulties once the euro becomes the country’s official currency in 2026. The warning came from Eleonora Negulova, chair of the National Association of Small and Medium Businesses (NSMSB), during an interview on Bloomberg TV.

According to Negulova, small firms are the most vulnerable during major economic transitions, yet they have not been provided with sufficient guidance for the shift to the euro. She explained that, so far, there has been no clear or targeted set of instructions from the authorities to assist small businesses, forcing industry organizations to develop their own roadmaps to prepare for the change.

In the European Union, the principle is to think first of small businesses, since they face the most difficulties,” Negulova said, emphasizing the need for more attention to their specific challenges. Her remarks came on the day of a conference attended by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, where, as she put it, Bulgaria must assess “how far we have come and what still needs to be done” before the euro’s introduction.

Among the main concerns for businesses is the revaluation of contracts, invoices, and other financial documents. Negulova stressed that any technical error in this process could lead to serious penalties, making precision crucial. She added that the NSMSB is already conducting training sessions to help entrepreneurs recognize and exchange new banknotes correctly once they are in circulation.

Small firms based in rural municipalities are reportedly the most anxious about the upcoming transition. Negulova noted that the exact timing of the switch - taking place at midnight on New Year’s Eve - adds to the pressure, as companies will need to handle accounting and cash adjustments simultaneously during the holiday period.

While she acknowledged that there are few signs of market manipulation or speculative pricing, Negulova expressed concern about another issue - rising labor costs. The increase in the minimum wage, she said, will put additional strain on small enterprises, which already make up the bulk of Bulgaria’s business landscape and contribute significantly to the economy.

She suggested that employers might need to explore more flexible forms of employment to meet higher wage requirements. “The connection between pay and productivity has been broken - people no longer understand what they need to contribute in order to earn a certain level of remuneration,” Negulova concluded, warning that this imbalance could become a deeper problem during the transition to the euro.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: businesses, small, euro, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Rain and Chill Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for a Cloudy, Windy Week

|

Bulgaria Ranks in Europe’s Top Three for Budget-Friendly Ski Resorts

|

Merchants Advised to Stock Up on Euro Cash Before January 2026 Transition

|

Bulgaria’s Fuel Supply at Risk Amid Legal Changes, Opposition MP Cautions

|

Bulgaria Launches 34th Antarctic Expedition Focused on Scientific Research

|

Bulgaria Unveils Euro Coin Designs as Country Prepares for 2026 Euro Introduction (VIDEO)

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Ranks in Europe’s Top Three for Budget-Friendly Ski Resorts

New research shows that the cost of ski holidays across Europe has climbed by almost 35% above the inflation rate since 2015

Business » Tourism | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:33

Bulgarian Savings Shrink by Over 40% as Inflation Outpaces Returns

Over the past five years, Bulgarian households have seen their savings lose more than 40 percent of their real value as inflation steadily eroded purchasing power

Business » Finance | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:29

Merchants Advised to Stock Up on Euro Cash Before January 2026 Transition

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is approaching, and from January 1, 2026, the European currency will officially replace the lev

Business | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:19

Bulgaria’s Fuel Supply at Risk Amid Legal Changes, Opposition MP Cautions

Bulgaria could face uncertainty in fuel supplies in the coming months, warned Radoslav Ribarski

Business » Energy | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 13:33

Bulgaria Unveils Euro Coin Designs as Country Prepares for 2026 Euro Introduction (VIDEO)

The Bulgarian National Bank has presented informational materials introducing the design of Bulgaria’s euro coins

Business » Finance | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 09:03

Bulgaria Moves to Protect Lukoil Operations After Gunvor Deal Falls Through

Bulgaria’s government is moving quickly to introduce legislation that would allow the appointment of a special state manager to oversee the operations of Lukoil in the country.

Business » Energy | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria