Merchants Advised to Stock Up on Euro Cash Before January 2026 Transition

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is approaching, and from January 1, 2026, the European currency will officially replace the lev. The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has reminded traders of the key steps they must take to ensure a smooth switch to the new currency.

How traders can obtain euro cash in advance

Before the official adoption date, traders will be able to receive euro banknotes and coins through their servicing banks. This process will take place under individual agreements between the businesses and the financial institutions. The purpose of the advance supply is to ensure that enough euro cash is available for use immediately after the start of 2026.

The BNB underlines that although companies can receive euro banknotes and coins in advance, they are not allowed to use them for transactions before January 1, 2026. Their sole purpose is to prepare for the transition and guarantee smooth cash operations once the euro becomes legal tender. Businesses are advised to contact their banks early to clarify the specific procedures and requirements for pre-supplying euros.

What changes on January 1, 2026

A one-month period of dual circulation will begin on January 1, 2026, during which both leva and euros will be accepted for cash payments. This transition period will last until January 31, 2026.

When customers pay in leva or euros, merchants are obliged to give change exclusively in euros. The only exception applies if the trader temporarily lacks sufficient euro cash—in that case, they may return the change entirely in leva. To minimize such situations, advance euro supplies will be provided before the official changeover.

Rules for handling BGN coins

During the dual circulation phase, merchants may legally refuse to accept more than 50 BGN coins, including small denominations, in a single transaction. This rule is intended to make cash payments more efficient and reduce the logistical burden of handling large quantities of coins.

What traders must remember

Businesses can receive euro banknotes and coins before January 1, 2026, but they must not use them for payments until that date. By the beginning of 2026, all merchants should be fully prepared to operate in euros.

Throughout January 2026, both currencies will be in circulation, but all change should primarily be given in euros. The BNB emphasizes that careful preparation now will ensure a seamless transition when Bulgaria officially joins the euro area.