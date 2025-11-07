Thousands of Interior Ministry Employees in Bulgaria Draw Both Pension and Salary

Society | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:39
Bulgaria: Thousands of Interior Ministry Employees in Bulgaria Draw Both Pension and Salary

Thousands of employees at Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior continue to draw both a state pension and a full salary, a practice that experts warn is hindering the professional advancement of younger staff within the system. The issue was highlighted by Ivan Anchev, co-chairman of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, during an interview on Bulgaria ON AIR.

Anchev pointed out that although the Ministry’s budget has increased nearly fivefold over the past 15 years, structural issues remain unresolved, particularly the retention of retired personnel in active service. He described this as a serious obstacle to renewal within the ministry and called for urgent reforms.

Data provided by former Interior Minister Veselin Vuchkov show that, as of October 28, 2025, a total of 6,658 retired individuals continue to work within the Ministry of the Interior. Among them are 4,779 police officers and firefighters who receive both pensions exceeding BGN 2,000 and monthly salaries ranging from BGN 3,000 to BGN 6,000. Over the past eight months, their number has risen by more than 650. Under existing legislation, Interior Ministry employees can retire as early as age 54, receive 20 months of severance pay, and are protected from dismissal until they reach 60.

In addition, insurance contributions for these employees amount to 74 percent of their salaries, with the state covering the insurance of those who have already retired but remain employed. The ministry’s budget for 2025 stands at BGN 4.2 billion, with BGN 3.9 billion allocated specifically for salaries and insurance. Vuchkov cautioned that if the current trend continues, even BGN 5 billion may not suffice to sustain the ministry’s financial obligations next year. Overtime expenses alone reached over BGN 120 million during the past year.

Anchev underscored the broader implications of this situation, stressing that security institutions are meant to gather and supply strategic information to national leaders rather than engage in political decision-making. He described the continued employment of pensioners within the ministry, an arrangement that has existed since 2015, as an “unmatched absurdity” that discourages young officers, limits opportunities for career progression, and prevents the necessary generational renewal of the system.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: employees, Bulgaria, salary, pension

Related Articles:

Small Businesses Face Toughest Challenges Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption in 2026

Small and medium-sized enterprises in Bulgaria are expected to face the greatest difficulties once the euro becomes the country’s official currency in 202

Business | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks in Europe’s Top Three for Budget-Friendly Ski Resorts

New research shows that the cost of ski holidays across Europe has climbed by almost 35% above the inflation rate since 2015

Business » Tourism | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Merchants Advised to Stock Up on Euro Cash Before January 2026 Transition

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is approaching, and from January 1, 2026, the European currency will officially replace the lev

Business | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Fuel Supply at Risk Amid Legal Changes, Opposition MP Cautions

Bulgaria could face uncertainty in fuel supplies in the coming months, warned Radoslav Ribarski

Business » Energy | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Launches 34th Antarctic Expedition Focused on Scientific Research

The Bulgarian naval research vessel "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" (NIK 421) has set sail from Varna Sea Station on its fourth voyage to Antarctica as part of Bulgaria’s 34th national Antarctic expedition

Society | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Unveils Euro Coin Designs as Country Prepares for 2026 Euro Introduction (VIDEO)

The Bulgarian National Bank has presented informational materials introducing the design of Bulgaria’s euro coins

Business » Finance | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 08:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Romanian Driver Charged with Intentional Killing after Migrant Crash in Bulgaria

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has detained for up to 72 hours a Romanian citizen accused of intentionally causing the deaths of six migrants during a high-speed chase with police on Thursday night

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:44

Bulgaria Braces for Rainy Weekend as Next Week Brings Heavy Downpours and Cooler Air

Bulgaria is facing an unsettled weekend as a series of weather fronts bring clouds, rain, and a noticeable shift in conditions across the country

Society » Environment | November 7, 2025, Friday // 17:31

Fewer Babies, Older Parents: Bulgaria Faces Sharp Decline in Births Since 1994

Bulgaria’s birth rate has declined by one-third over the past three decades

Society | November 7, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09

BREAKING: Six Migrants Killed in Bulgaria After Car Plunges Into Lake Vaya During Police Chase

Six migrants lost their lives in Burgas after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned and plunged into Lake Vaya during a high-speed police chase

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 00:30

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria