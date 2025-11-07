Thousands of Interior Ministry Employees in Bulgaria Draw Both Pension and Salary

Thousands of employees at Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior continue to draw both a state pension and a full salary, a practice that experts warn is hindering the professional advancement of younger staff within the system. The issue was highlighted by Ivan Anchev, co-chairman of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, during an interview on Bulgaria ON AIR.

Anchev pointed out that although the Ministry’s budget has increased nearly fivefold over the past 15 years, structural issues remain unresolved, particularly the retention of retired personnel in active service. He described this as a serious obstacle to renewal within the ministry and called for urgent reforms.

Data provided by former Interior Minister Veselin Vuchkov show that, as of October 28, 2025, a total of 6,658 retired individuals continue to work within the Ministry of the Interior. Among them are 4,779 police officers and firefighters who receive both pensions exceeding BGN 2,000 and monthly salaries ranging from BGN 3,000 to BGN 6,000. Over the past eight months, their number has risen by more than 650. Under existing legislation, Interior Ministry employees can retire as early as age 54, receive 20 months of severance pay, and are protected from dismissal until they reach 60.

In addition, insurance contributions for these employees amount to 74 percent of their salaries, with the state covering the insurance of those who have already retired but remain employed. The ministry’s budget for 2025 stands at BGN 4.2 billion, with BGN 3.9 billion allocated specifically for salaries and insurance. Vuchkov cautioned that if the current trend continues, even BGN 5 billion may not suffice to sustain the ministry’s financial obligations next year. Overtime expenses alone reached over BGN 120 million during the past year.

Anchev underscored the broader implications of this situation, stressing that security institutions are meant to gather and supply strategic information to national leaders rather than engage in political decision-making. He described the continued employment of pensioners within the ministry, an arrangement that has existed since 2015, as an “unmatched absurdity” that discourages young officers, limits opportunities for career progression, and prevents the necessary generational renewal of the system.