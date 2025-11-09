Bulgaria Braces for Rainy Weekend as Next Week Brings Heavy Downpours and Cooler Air

Bulgaria is facing an unsettled weekend as a series of weather fronts bring clouds, rain, and a noticeable shift in conditions across the country. Meteorologists warn that early next week will see heavier and more widespread rainfall, with some areas expected to receive up to 50 liters per square meter.

On Saturday, temperatures will remain relatively mild for November, with morning lows between 7 and 12 degrees, including along the Black Sea coast. Cloudy skies will dominate the day, but by the afternoon, thicker clouds will move in from the west, bringing rain to western Bulgaria. In the mountains, rain will mix with snow, and above 2000 meters, light wet snow is expected. As night falls and into the early hours of Sunday, the clouds will gradually clear from west to east, including over Rila and Pirin. Daytime highs will range from 12 to 18 degrees, with Sofia around 12 degrees.

Sunday will start with brief sunshine and more pleasant conditions. Morning temperatures will range from 8 to 14 degrees, slightly cooler in western valleys where they could dip to 6 degrees. Along the coast, they will remain near 14 degrees. The break in the weather will be short-lived, however, as clouds begin to increase again from the west during the day. Overnight into Monday, rain is expected to return, first affecting southwestern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will rise to between 16 and 21 degrees. Over the mountains, there will be some clear spells early in the day, but by afternoon, clouds will thicken again, leading to rain and snow later at night.

At the start of the week, the country will see widespread rainfall. On Monday, heavy showers are forecast for the western and southern regions, followed by more intense precipitation across central and eastern Bulgaria on Tuesday, where rainfall could reach 30 to 50 liters per square meter within 24 hours. Wednesday will remain overcast and misty, with drizzle likely along the Danube plain and the Black Sea coast.

Despite the incoming rain and temporary cooling, November’s overall trend is expected to be warmer than usual for the season. Forecasts suggest that anticyclonic conditions will dominate for most of the month, bringing frequent morning fog and sunny afternoons. The most significant precipitation events, like the one predicted for early next week, are expected mainly between November 10 and 15. Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has already seen cloudy skies and rainfall, with snow reported above 1700 to 1800 meters in the mountain regions.