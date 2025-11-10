Bulgaria’s Fuel Supply at Risk Amid Legal Changes, Opposition MP Cautions

Business » ENERGY | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 13:33
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Fuel Supply at Risk Amid Legal Changes, Opposition MP Cautions @Pixabay

Bulgaria could face uncertainty in fuel supplies in the coming months, warned Radoslav Ribarski, MP from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria". Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, he said that the recent legislative focus of the ruling majority appears to favor the interests of a future buyer of Lukoil’s operations, rather than ensuring stability in fuel deliveries.

According to Ribarski, the post of special manager has already existed in Bulgarian law for more than two years, and there is nothing preventing its implementation now. He stressed that such an appointment could guarantee continuity in fuel supplies, but instead, the government has been busy adjusting legislation that primarily benefits upcoming ownership changes.

He also pointed to the recent amendments linking the State Agency for National Security (SANS) to the decision-making process. “Under the new framework, SANS must issue a report that effectively binds the Council of Ministers to act one way or another. If the report is positive, only then can the government approve a sale,” Ribarski explained.

The MP warned that the latest legal changes significantly expand the powers of the special manager, granting them control over Lukoil’s assets and temporarily overriding the rights of the current owners. “We have not seen a similar example anywhere in Europe, even in comparable situations,” he said.

Ribarski concluded by stressing that the current stability in the fuel market cannot be taken for granted. “If we have fuel today, that does not mean we will have it two months from now,” he cautioned.

Source: BNR interview

Tags: Bulgaria, fuel, Lukoil

