Bulgaria Launches 34th Antarctic Expedition Focused on Scientific Research

The Bulgarian naval research vessel "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" (NIK 421) has set sail from Varna Sea Station on its fourth voyage to Antarctica as part of Bulgaria’s 34th national Antarctic expedition. The ship, commanded by Captain Second Rank Radko Muevski, is carrying a 34-member crew, including cadets from the Higher Naval School “N. Y. Vaptsarov.” This marks Muevski’s second time leading the vessel to the Bulgarian Antarctic base “St. Kliment Ohridski.”

Speaking at the departure, Prof. Hristo Pimpirev, head of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, emphasized the scientific importance of this year’s mission. He noted that, unlike previous expeditions focused primarily on logistics and infrastructure, the current one is centered on research. “This expedition stands out because the focus is on science. Our laboratory is now fully built, but it still needs interior equipment. It’s a facility we can be proud of - it resembles something from another planet, like the Moon. Antarctica is our white Mars,” said Pimpirev.

The new laboratory will allow researchers to analyze samples directly on-site, preventing potential degradation during transport to Bulgaria. “That’s why they will be studied immediately in the laboratory,” Pimpirev explained, underlining the facility’s role in improving the quality and accuracy of Antarctic research.

This year’s mission includes 26 scientific projects, more than in any previous expedition, with several international collaborations. “The most important thing is that we are working on large-scale projects, many with foreign participation,” Pimpirev said. Among them are a joint program with the United Arab Emirates focused on meteorological and seismological studies, and a collaboration with Germany’s Institute of Oceanology in Hamburg to examine water currents between the Antarctic islands and the Bransfield Strait. Researchers from Greece, Montenegro, Romania, and the UAE will also join the Bulgarian team on Livingston Island, while partnerships with Spain, Argentina, and Peru continue.

For the naval cadets on board, this voyage represents their first major experience at sea. Chief Petty Officer Alexi Zhelyazkov described the opportunity as invaluable: “My expectations are very high. So far, my training has gone very well, and I’ve learned many new things. I hope to gain even more experience during the expedition.” His words were echoed by fellow cadets, who view the journey as a chance to apply their academic training in real conditions. “The main task for us is to strengthen the skills we are taught at the Naval Academy by practicing them in real-life situations,” one added.

The “St. St. Cyril and Methodius” continues to serve as a cornerstone of Bulgaria’s expanding Antarctic presence - bridging science, education, and international cooperation in one of the most challenging environments on Earth.