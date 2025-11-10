Bulgaria Unveils Euro Coin Designs as Country Prepares for 2026 Euro Introduction (VIDEO)

Business » FINANCE | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 09:03
The Bulgarian National Bank has presented informational materials introducing the design of Bulgaria’s euro coins, which will enter circulation on January 1, 2026. The initiative is part of the BNB’s broader public information campaign in preparation for the adoption of the euro. Two video clips have been released - one showing the appearance of the coins, and another providing detailed audio and visual information about their design, specifications, and symbolism.

The euro coins will feature distinctly Bulgarian motifs. The one-euro coin will bear the image of St. John of Rila, while the rest of the denominations will depict the Madara Rider. The smallest denominations - 1, 2, and 5 euro cents, labeled “stotinki” in Bulgarian - will retain the familiar yellow tone, while the 10, 20, and 50 cent coins will be silver in color. The detailed presentation includes descriptions of each coin’s weight, band, metal alloy, and the images on their common European side.

The sale of starter kits containing euro coins with the Bulgarian national side will begin on December 1, 2025. The sets will be available for purchase by both individuals and businesses. The price is set at 20 leva for individuals and 200 leva for legal entities. Starter packs can be purchased from BNB cash centers, commercial banks, and, for individuals, selected branches of “Bulgarian Posts”.

According to Regulation No. 46 of July 31, 2025, the starter kits are part of the broader process of initial loading and reloading with euro banknotes, euro coins, and related materials. The regulation defines the terms, content, and procedures for distribution.

In parallel, the BNB is conducting training sessions on the recognition of euro banknotes and coins following the standards of the European Central Bank. These sessions are organized for representatives of Bulgarian Posts, the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, the Association for Modern Trade, and the National Association of Municipalities. The selected participants are expected to become trainers themselves, ensuring that employees across institutions and businesses are well-prepared for the transition to the euro.

