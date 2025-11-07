Europe Ends Multi-Entry Visas for Russians, Tightens Security Screening

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Europe Ends Multi-Entry Visas for Russians, Tightens Security Screening

The European Commission has introduced stricter rules on issuing visas to Russian citizens, citing growing security concerns linked to Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine and the increasing number of hybrid threats targeting EU member states. Under the new policy, Russian nationals will no longer be eligible for multi-entry visas, meaning they must apply for a new visa for every trip to the European Union.

The decision follows a joint assessment by EU member states, which concluded that the conflict has significantly heightened the risks of espionage, sabotage, and propaganda activity involving Russian visa holders. The European Commission described the move as a necessary step to protect the Union’s security and ensure closer scrutiny of applicants. Each application will now undergo more frequent and detailed vetting to identify and mitigate possible threats to public order and internal security.

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said the decision reflects the need to defend European citizens amid continued Russian hybrid activity, including drone incursions and sabotage attempts across the continent. “Travelling to the EU is a privilege, not a given,” Kallas stated. Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen echoed this, warning that Russia’s “illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine” continues to endanger European stability through disinformation, attacks on infrastructure, and covert operations.

While the new rules restrict access for most Russian nationals, the Commission outlined several exceptions. Humanitarian cases, such as independent journalists, dissidents, human rights defenders, and their families, may still be considered for entry. Exemptions will also apply to family members of EU citizens, Russian residents legally living within the Union, and certain professional categories, including transport workers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the decision, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocking the EU’s stance by claiming Europe “no longer needs wealthy tourists” and now relies instead on “migrants” and “draft dodgers from Ukraine.”

The tightening of visa procedures is the latest step in a series of EU restrictions on Russian travel since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The bloc had already suspended its visa facilitation agreement with Russia that same year, and several member states, particularly the Baltic countries and Poland, have since gone further, banning or severely limiting Russian entry.

European intelligence agencies have recently sounded the alarm over a surge in hybrid operations coordinated by individuals linked to Russian intelligence, often operating under diplomatic cover. These incidents have included cyberattacks, acts of sabotage, and arson targeting critical infrastructure across the EU and NATO member states.

According to EU officials, the updated visa policy aims to prevent further security breaches and strengthen the Union’s ability to respond to hybrid threats, while maintaining limited channels for humanitarian and professional travel.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, visas, Russia, citizens

Related Articles:

Former German Foreign Minister Admits Misjudging Putin Was Berlin’s 'Biggest Political Mistake'

Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has described Germany’s misunderstanding of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions as one of the greatest failures in the country’s foreign policy

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:51

Russian Embassy Warns of Rising Property Fraud Cases Targeting Their Citizens in Bulgaria

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has issued a warning that an increasing number of Russian citizens in Bulgaria are falling victim to property-related fraud

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 15:21

German General Warns: Russia Could Strike NATO Territory at Any Moment

Russia currently has the capacity to carry out a limited strike on NATO territory at any time, although whether it will do so depends largely on the stance of Western allies

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 13:19

NATO Surpasses Russia in Ammunition Production, Rutte Says

NATO has regained the upper hand in ammunition production, surpassing Russia after a period during which Moscow outpaced the alliance

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 11:37

Lavrov Sidelined: Putin Reportedly Loses Confidence After Failed Talks with Trump Administration

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is reportedly losing influence within the Kremlin following a failed exchange with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

World » Russia | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:31

European Commission Urges Bulgaria to Speed Up Expansion of Chiren Gas Storage

The European Commission has urged Bulgaria to move faster on expanding the capacity of the Chiren gas storage facility

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Russia Presses Belgrade After Vucic’s Remarks on Selling Ammunition to EU

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has criticized Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after his recent remarks to a German publication about selling ammunition to European Union countries

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Italian Journalist Fired After Questioning Israel’s Role in Gaza Reconstruction

An Italian journalist has been dismissed from his post after posing a question about Israel’s responsibility for Gaza’s reconstruction during a European Commission press briefing

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:17

It's Official: Brussels Freezes €214 Million Payment to Bulgaria Over Flawed Anti-Corruption Reform

The European Commission has formally decided to suspend part of Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to 214,544,232 euros

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:57

Belgium Stands Alone as Other Nations Stay Silent on Russia’s Frozen Assets

The question of where Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets are located has resurfaced amid heated discussions about using them to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

EU Blocks €215 Million for Bulgaria over Delayed Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has decided to temporarily withhold 215 million euros from Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

World » EU | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:37

EU Unveils Plan for Sofia-Athens High-Speed Rail Link by 2040

The European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive plan to expand high-speed rail connections across the European Union by 2040, with one of the key routes linking Sofia and Athens

World » EU | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria