Europe Ends Multi-Entry Visas for Russians, Tightens Security Screening

The European Commission has introduced stricter rules on issuing visas to Russian citizens, citing growing security concerns linked to Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine and the increasing number of hybrid threats targeting EU member states. Under the new policy, Russian nationals will no longer be eligible for multi-entry visas, meaning they must apply for a new visa for every trip to the European Union.

The decision follows a joint assessment by EU member states, which concluded that the conflict has significantly heightened the risks of espionage, sabotage, and propaganda activity involving Russian visa holders. The European Commission described the move as a necessary step to protect the Union’s security and ensure closer scrutiny of applicants. Each application will now undergo more frequent and detailed vetting to identify and mitigate possible threats to public order and internal security.

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said the decision reflects the need to defend European citizens amid continued Russian hybrid activity, including drone incursions and sabotage attempts across the continent. “Travelling to the EU is a privilege, not a given,” Kallas stated. Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen echoed this, warning that Russia’s “illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine” continues to endanger European stability through disinformation, attacks on infrastructure, and covert operations.

While the new rules restrict access for most Russian nationals, the Commission outlined several exceptions. Humanitarian cases, such as independent journalists, dissidents, human rights defenders, and their families, may still be considered for entry. Exemptions will also apply to family members of EU citizens, Russian residents legally living within the Union, and certain professional categories, including transport workers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the decision, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocking the EU’s stance by claiming Europe “no longer needs wealthy tourists” and now relies instead on “migrants” and “draft dodgers from Ukraine.”

The tightening of visa procedures is the latest step in a series of EU restrictions on Russian travel since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The bloc had already suspended its visa facilitation agreement with Russia that same year, and several member states, particularly the Baltic countries and Poland, have since gone further, banning or severely limiting Russian entry.

European intelligence agencies have recently sounded the alarm over a surge in hybrid operations coordinated by individuals linked to Russian intelligence, often operating under diplomatic cover. These incidents have included cyberattacks, acts of sabotage, and arson targeting critical infrastructure across the EU and NATO member states.

According to EU officials, the updated visa policy aims to prevent further security breaches and strengthen the Union’s ability to respond to hybrid threats, while maintaining limited channels for humanitarian and professional travel.