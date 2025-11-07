Sofia Mayor Strips Chief Architect of Powers Amid Growing Tensions

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has officially revoked the delegated powers of the city’s Chief Architect, Bogdana Panayotova, citing a lack of trust and an inability to maintain effective cooperation within the administration. The decision, announced by the Sofia Municipality, takes immediate effect.

According to the order, the Chief Architect will no longer act as a contracting authority under the Public Procurement Act. When necessary, this responsibility will be taken over directly by the Mayor. In addition, the authority to coordinate contracts and orders related to the management and disposal of municipal property, as well as the acquisition of real estate and related rights under the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act, will now rest exclusively with Deputy Mayor for Finance and Healthcare Georgi Klisurski.

The changes also transfer the authority to submit reports on urban planning matters, including proposals to create or amend Detailed Development Plans or the city’s General Development Plan, directly to the Mayor of Sofia Municipality.

The municipal administration stated that the adjustments are intended to ensure consistency in management, strengthen institutional oversight, and improve coordination within the city’s administrative structure.

The move follows growing tension between Mayor Terziev and Chief Architect Panayotova. Earlier this week, Terziev called for her resignation, saying that their visions for the city’s administrative and planning framework differed significantly. Panayotova, however, publicly declared that she had no intention of stepping down.