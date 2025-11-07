Russian Embassy Warns of Rising Property Fraud Cases Targeting Their Citizens in Bulgaria

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has issued a warning that an increasing number of Russian citizens in Bulgaria are falling victim to property-related fraud. The diplomatic mission highlighted a rise in cases involving forged documents and deceptive schemes targeting real estate owned by Russians.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the embassy advised Russian nationals to exercise heightened caution and seek legal guidance before taking any action connected to their property in Bulgaria. It pointed out that in some instances, properties belonging to Russian citizens were sold through fraudulent means, including the use of falsified powers of attorney or fabricated debts linked to so-called “promissory notes.”

According to the embassy, Bulgarian lawyers emphasize that reversing the effects of such schemes is often a lengthy and complex legal process. Canceling a completed public sale, for example, requires a series of intricate legal steps, and even then, the final ruling does not always favor the victim.

For this reason, the embassy urged Russian property owners to consult reputable and qualified Bulgarian lawyers whenever they need to monitor the condition of their real estate, verify whether enforcement proceedings have been initiated, or obtain any official documents related to their assets.

“Be vigilant,” the embassy concluded, underscoring the growing risks faced by Russians with real estate holdings in Bulgaria.