Bucharest Warns U.S. Troop Pullout Could Undermine NATO’s Eastern Flank

German General Warns: Russia Could Strike NATO Territory at Any Moment
Russia currently has the capacity to carry out a limited strike on NATO territory at any time, although whether it will do so depends largely on the stance of Western allies
Romania has urged the United States to reconsider its plan to withdraw hundreds of troops stationed in the country, warning that such a move could undermine NATO’s unity and play into Russia’s hands. Deputy Defense Minister Sorin Moldovan told Politico that the decision, announced last week by the Pentagon, risks sending the wrong signal at a time when tensions on the Alliance’s eastern flank remain high.
“I think this decision can be reversed, and it should be reversed,” Moldovan said, stressing that the withdrawal might embolden Russian propaganda suggesting divisions within NATO. The Pentagon recently confirmed it would redeploy an infantry brigade of around 800 U.S. soldiers from Romania back to the United States. The move is part of Washington’s broader effort to shift military focus toward domestic priorities, including border security and the Indo-Pacific region.
Moldovan expressed concern that this repositioning could damage the strong bilateral relationship between Bucharest and Washington. “I understand that the current administration is planning to reconsider its positioning in Europe. This is not a good sign for our bilateral relations. The threat is here, on the eastern flank,” he said, calling for deeper consultations with the U.S. to ensure that the regional security situation is fully understood.
The U.S. Department of Defense has so far declined to comment on the matter. The development comes at a particularly sensitive moment for NATO, which is working to strengthen its air defense systems and respond to a rise in suspected Russian airspace violations, some of which have affected Romania.
Publicly, both European and NATO officials have sought to minimize the significance of the U.S. move, though it has drawn criticism from several American lawmakers. On November 5, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that the withdrawal would not create any security gaps in Romania’s defense. Britain and Norway also voiced confidence in the Alliance’s readiness, rejecting claims that the U.S. was retreating from its NATO obligations.
Still, Moldovan described the timing and symbolism of the decision as troubling. “Operationally, nothing has changed, but politically, this decision sends a strange message,” he said. He warned that Moscow could exploit the development to question NATO’s cohesion, portraying it as evidence of weakening Western resolve.
The Romanian official also argued that the United States should consider how interconnected the global security landscape has become. As Washington focuses more on Asia, he noted that Russia’s war in Ukraine is increasingly supported by other U.S. adversaries. “We are not talking only about Russia. North Korea has sent soldiers to Ukraine. Iran provides assistance with its capabilities. We must see the full picture,” Moldovan stated.
He concluded by underlining that Romania’s security depends on trust within the Alliance and on continued American presence in the region. “Our security is built on trust in our allies, and we rely heavily on U.S. support on the eastern flank. NATO is only strong when all allies stand together,” he said.
Analyst Vladimir Vladimirov warned that the European Commission could ask Bulgaria to halt gas supplies to Serbia as early as next year
Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia are set to take a significant step toward enhancing their regional connectivity
A devastating fire erupted late on November 4 at a retirement home in northeastern Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria and North Macedonia will formally sign an agreement for the construction of a cross-border railway tunnel linking the two neighboring countries.
The European Commission’s latest enlargement report calls on North Macedonia to move forward with the long-delayed constitutional amendments that would recognize Bulgarians
Tensions flared in the heart of Belgrade on Sunday as protesters and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic clashed in front of Serbia’s parliament building
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence