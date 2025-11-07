Bucharest Warns U.S. Troop Pullout Could Undermine NATO’s Eastern Flank

Romania has urged the United States to reconsider its plan to withdraw hundreds of troops stationed in the country, warning that such a move could undermine NATO’s unity and play into Russia’s hands. Deputy Defense Minister Sorin Moldovan told Politico that the decision, announced last week by the Pentagon, risks sending the wrong signal at a time when tensions on the Alliance’s eastern flank remain high.

“I think this decision can be reversed, and it should be reversed,” Moldovan said, stressing that the withdrawal might embolden Russian propaganda suggesting divisions within NATO. The Pentagon recently confirmed it would redeploy an infantry brigade of around 800 U.S. soldiers from Romania back to the United States. The move is part of Washington’s broader effort to shift military focus toward domestic priorities, including border security and the Indo-Pacific region.

Moldovan expressed concern that this repositioning could damage the strong bilateral relationship between Bucharest and Washington. “I understand that the current administration is planning to reconsider its positioning in Europe. This is not a good sign for our bilateral relations. The threat is here, on the eastern flank,” he said, calling for deeper consultations with the U.S. to ensure that the regional security situation is fully understood.

The U.S. Department of Defense has so far declined to comment on the matter. The development comes at a particularly sensitive moment for NATO, which is working to strengthen its air defense systems and respond to a rise in suspected Russian airspace violations, some of which have affected Romania.

Publicly, both European and NATO officials have sought to minimize the significance of the U.S. move, though it has drawn criticism from several American lawmakers. On November 5, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that the withdrawal would not create any security gaps in Romania’s defense. Britain and Norway also voiced confidence in the Alliance’s readiness, rejecting claims that the U.S. was retreating from its NATO obligations.

Still, Moldovan described the timing and symbolism of the decision as troubling. “Operationally, nothing has changed, but politically, this decision sends a strange message,” he said. He warned that Moscow could exploit the development to question NATO’s cohesion, portraying it as evidence of weakening Western resolve.

The Romanian official also argued that the United States should consider how interconnected the global security landscape has become. As Washington focuses more on Asia, he noted that Russia’s war in Ukraine is increasingly supported by other U.S. adversaries. “We are not talking only about Russia. North Korea has sent soldiers to Ukraine. Iran provides assistance with its capabilities. We must see the full picture,” Moldovan stated.

He concluded by underlining that Romania’s security depends on trust within the Alliance and on continued American presence in the region. “Our security is built on trust in our allies, and we rely heavily on U.S. support on the eastern flank. NATO is only strong when all allies stand together,” he said.