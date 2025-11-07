Bulgaria: Political Clash Over Lukoil Control as Borissov, Peevski and Petkov Trade Accusations

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 12:12
GERB leader Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday that Bulgaria has long anticipated the situation surrounding the withdrawal of Swiss company Gunvor from its planned purchase of Lukoil’s foreign assets. Speaking to reporters in parliament, Borissov explained that the new legislation introduced by his party is modeled after the German approach and aims to secure the state’s interests in managing Lukoil’s operations.

You saw the U.S. reaction to Gunvor. Washington made it clear it would not allow the company to buy Lukoil and Gunvor withdrew last night. We have foreseen this for a long time because I have more information than others,Borissov said. He added that with the new law, Bulgaria is “copying and building upon the German model.

The remarks came shortly after an extraordinary session of the Energy Commission adopted urgent legislative amendments related to the appointment of a special commercial manager for Lukoil. Borissov explained that the selected manager will have the authority to sell assets, noting that the government is working toward completing all procedures by November 21. According to him, proceeds from any sale will be placed in a special account belonging to the Russian company but frozen in compliance with the European practice applied in countries such as Germany and Belgium.

Borissov also spoke about his renewed dialogue with business associations, emphasizing GERB’s focus on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. He noted that the government had resumed talks with employers and unions to address distortions in next year’s budget. Turning to domestic issues, Borissov criticized the mayor of Sofia for his handling of the city’s garbage and traffic problems, claiming that the capital’s administration was “at a carnival” while serious urban challenges remained unresolved.

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning, also commented on the developments around Lukoil, saying there was no cause for panic. “There are reserves, exports have been stopped, and people will have fuel,” Peevski said. He added that the refinery will soon have a special representative to review operations and ensure transparency about financial flows.

Former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, however, sharply criticized the legislative changes, accusing Peevski of “cementing Russian influence” rather than eliminating it. Writing on Facebook, Petkov said that the new law gives the special manager full control over the company’s capital and assets, including the right to sell the refinery without judicial oversight. According to him, this creates a risk of “mafia control” and will discourage any potential Western investor. “This law does not stop Russia; it strengthens its grip,Petkov wrote, warning that it could lead to arbitration cases worth billions.

Lawmakers from Petkov’s “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) coalition, including Atanas Atanasov and Ivaylo Mirchev, called for Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and the Energy Minister to appear before parliament to explain the government’s plan for ensuring fuel supplies. Mirchev warned that the refinery in Burgas could face difficulties with financial transactions after November 21, when sanctions on Russian-linked entities will tighten.

WCC-DB co-chair Nikolai Denkov added that the government must prepare for all scenarios, including the possibility of the refinery continuing operations independently of its Russian owners if a buyer is not found in time. He also criticized the lack of transparency regarding the state’s fuel reserves and the steps taken to guarantee market stability.

