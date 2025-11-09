Rheinmetall CEO: Securing NATO’s Eastern Flank Key as Bulgaria Hosts New Defense Plants

Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, stressed the critical importance of securing NATO’s eastern flank. In an interview with ZDF, he outlined the company’s significant investments across Eastern Europe, highlighting ongoing projects in Bulgaria, Romania, and Lithuania. In Bulgaria, Rheinmetall is constructing two facilities, part of broader efforts to strengthen regional defense capabilities. Papperger anticipates that the company’s turnover could double by 2027 thanks to these initiatives.

Reflecting on Germany’s defense posture, Papperger noted that for a quarter of a century, the country underinvested in the Bundeswehr. “Germany is now catching up,” he said, pointing to extensive weapons procurement programs. By 2029, he expects Germany to field the strongest conventional army in Europe, supported by large deliveries of vehicles, ammunition, and other military equipment.

In Bulgaria, Rheinmetall recently signed a contract to build a production facility for gunpowder and 155-millimeter artillery shells. The plant will be developed through a joint venture with the Vazovsky Machine-Building (VMZ) Plants in Sopot, further integrating local manufacturing into the wider European defense industry. The project underscores both Germany’s and NATO’s commitment to strengthening military readiness and industrial capacity across the alliance’s eastern territories.