Rheinmetall CEO: Securing NATO’s Eastern Flank Key as Bulgaria Hosts New Defense Plants

Small Businesses Face Toughest Challenges Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption in 2026
Small and medium-sized enterprises in Bulgaria are expected to face the greatest difficulties once the euro becomes the country’s official currency in 202
Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, stressed the critical importance of securing NATO’s eastern flank. In an interview with ZDF, he outlined the company’s significant investments across Eastern Europe, highlighting ongoing projects in Bulgaria, Romania, and Lithuania. In Bulgaria, Rheinmetall is constructing two facilities, part of broader efforts to strengthen regional defense capabilities. Papperger anticipates that the company’s turnover could double by 2027 thanks to these initiatives.
Reflecting on Germany’s defense posture, Papperger noted that for a quarter of a century, the country underinvested in the Bundeswehr. “Germany is now catching up,” he said, pointing to extensive weapons procurement programs. By 2029, he expects Germany to field the strongest conventional army in Europe, supported by large deliveries of vehicles, ammunition, and other military equipment.
In Bulgaria, Rheinmetall recently signed a contract to build a production facility for gunpowder and 155-millimeter artillery shells. The plant will be developed through a joint venture with the Vazovsky Machine-Building (VMZ) Plants in Sopot, further integrating local manufacturing into the wider European defense industry. The project underscores both Germany’s and NATO’s commitment to strengthening military readiness and industrial capacity across the alliance’s eastern territories.
A majority of Bulgarians continue to see democracy as the best system of governance
Bulgaria will join a multinational purchase of French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers together with Croatia, Estonia, Portugal and Slovenia
The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions
GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to build a second plant in Bulgaria, focused on medium-caliber ammunition
Bulgaria and the German defense giant Rheinmetall have officially launched their joint project to build a state-of-the-art facility for gunpowder and 155-millimeter ammunition production
Bulgaria and the German defense giant Rheinmetall have finalized a strategic agreement for the construction of a modern plant that will produce gunpowder and 155-mm NATO-standard artillery shells on Bulgarian territory
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence