World » RUSSIA | November 7, 2025, Friday // 11:37
Bulgaria: NATO Surpasses Russia in Ammunition Production, Rutte Says

NATO has regained the upper hand in ammunition production, surpassing Russia after a period during which Moscow outpaced the alliance, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Speaking at the NATO-Industry Forum in Bucharest on November 6, Rutte said that until recently, Russia was producing more ammunition than all NATO members combined, but that situation has now changed.

Rutte attributed the shift to a significant expansion of defense production capacity across NATO. He highlighted that dozens of new production lines have been opened, existing facilities expanded, and output levels reached heights not seen in decades. He called on defense industries to further increase supply, expand current lines, and launch additional ones to meet rising demand.

The NATO chief stressed the strategic importance of a robust defense industry, pointing to ongoing efforts in Europe to boost both regional security and Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. He noted that NATO leaders have agreed to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 and to accelerate procurement of critical systems, including drones, ammunition, and air defense platforms.

Rutte warned that the threats from Russia are enduring, citing Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and its deepening military partnerships with China, Iran, and North Korea. He emphasized that these developments represent a long-term challenge, with adversaries increasing defense industrial collaboration at unprecedented levels.

Citing recent European production gains, Rutte said that Europe can now produce six times more artillery shells annually than two years ago, with an expected total of 2 million rounds by year-end. He urged NATO members and their defense industries to continue “outgunning, outproducing, and outsmarting” those who seek to threaten the alliance.

