Italian Journalist Fired After Questioning Israel’s Role in Gaza Reconstruction

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Italian Journalist Fired After Questioning Israel’s Role in Gaza Reconstruction

An Italian journalist has been dismissed from his post after posing a question about Israel’s responsibility for Gaza’s reconstruction during a European Commission press briefing.

On October 13, at a press conference in Brussels, Gabriele Nunziati, a Brussels correspondent for the Agenzia Nova news agency, asked EC spokesperson Paula Pinho whether Israel should contribute to rebuilding Gaza, similar to calls for Russia to pay for reconstruction in Ukraine. Pinho did not provide a direct answer to the query. The question coincided with a US-brokered hostage exchange in which Hamas released 20 prisoners and Israel freed around 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Following the briefing, Nunziati received several phone calls from Agenzia Nova between October 15 and 23. The agency reportedly considered his question “inappropriate” and “technically inaccurate,” viewing it as an inconvenience. On October 27, Nunziati was informed that his collaboration with the agency had been terminated. The dismissal notice provided no specific reason.

The move drew condemnation from press organizations. The International and European Federations of Journalists criticized Agenzia Nova for effectively censoring Nunziati, limiting his ability to perform his duties freely. The National Federation of the Italian Press described the firing as unacceptable, emphasizing that a question, however inconvenient, should not cost a journalist their job. Similarly, the National Council of the Italian Journalists’ Association called for his immediate reinstatement, underlining that the journalist’s role is to pose questions that may be unwelcome or challenging.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Italian, journalist, Gaza, Commission

Related Articles:

It's Official: Brussels Freezes €214 Million Payment to Bulgaria Over Flawed Anti-Corruption Reform

The European Commission has formally decided to suspend part of Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to 214,544,232 euros

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:57

European Commission Confident in Fuel Stability After U.S. Targets Rosneft and Lukoil

European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis has said there are no signs of any problems with oil product supplies across the European Union,

World » EU | November 3, 2025, Monday // 08:48

Bulgaria Mourns Cultural Icon Ivan Tenev: Journalist, Artist, and Lyricist Passes Away

Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away

Society » Obituaries | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:12

Ceasefire in Jeopardy as Israel Launches New Strikes on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch immediate and “powerful strikes” on Gaza, following reports that Hamas had opened fire on Israeli forces in the south of the enclave

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:41

Brussels Confirms Energy Security Intact Despite US Measures Against Lukoil and Rosneft

The European Commission has stated that it does not currently see any risk to the EU’s energy security following the recent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

World » EU | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:15

Trump and Vance Pressure Hamas to Comply While US Reinforces Peace Efforts in Gaza

United States Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday that the fragile ceasefire in Gaza is likely to hold

World | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Russia Presses Belgrade After Vucic’s Remarks on Selling Ammunition to EU

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has criticized Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after his recent remarks to a German publication about selling ammunition to European Union countries

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Europe Ends Multi-Entry Visas for Russians, Tightens Security Screening

The European Commission has introduced stricter rules on issuing visas to Russian citizens

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 16:11

It's Official: Brussels Freezes €214 Million Payment to Bulgaria Over Flawed Anti-Corruption Reform

The European Commission has formally decided to suspend part of Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to 214,544,232 euros

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:57

Belgium Stands Alone as Other Nations Stay Silent on Russia’s Frozen Assets

The question of where Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets are located has resurfaced amid heated discussions about using them to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

EU Blocks €215 Million for Bulgaria over Delayed Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has decided to temporarily withhold 215 million euros from Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

World » EU | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:37

EU Unveils Plan for Sofia-Athens High-Speed Rail Link by 2040

The European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive plan to expand high-speed rail connections across the European Union by 2040, with one of the key routes linking Sofia and Athens

World » EU | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria